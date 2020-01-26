Kobe Bryant’s legendary history in Houston and career highlights

HOUSTON – Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant was a legend on and off the court. The NBA star was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas.

In Houston

Bryant had success against every team, but he saw some particularly stellar games against the Rockets. He scored over 50 points 3 separate times, his high of 53 coming twice in both 2006 and 2007.

In the 2009 playoff game against the Rockets, Kobe scored 40 points.

Career Highlights

— 5-time NBA champion (2000-2002, 2009, 2010)

— 2-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (2009–2010)

— NBA MVP (2008)

— Academy Award winner for animated short film (2018)

— 18-time NBA All-Star (1998, 2000–2016)

— 4-time NBA All-Star Game MVP (2002, 2007, 2009, 2011)

— 11-time All-NBA First Team (2002–2004, 2006–2013)

— 2-time All-NBA Second Team (2000–2001)

— 2-time All-NBA Third Team (1999, 2005)

— 9-time NBA All-Defensive First Team (2000, 2003–2004, 2006–2011)

— 3-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2001–2002, 2012)

— 2-time NBA scoring champion (2006–2007)

— 2-time Olympic gold medalist (2008, 2012)

— NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion (1997)

— NBA All-Rookie Second Team (1997)

— Los Angeles Lakers all-time leading scorer (33,643 points)

— Naismith Prep Player of the Year (1996)

