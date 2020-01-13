Houston Texans Head Coach Bill O’Brien apologizes for rant caught on camera

HOUSTON – Houston Texans Head Coach Bill O’Brien, the topic of much talk following the team’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, has apologized for some talk of his own -- an epic rant caught on camera after a game earlier in the football season.

TMZ.com acquired video of the incident in which a heckler screamed, “You suck!” at the team as the players and coaches made their way through the tunnel during the game against the Denver Broncos.

"You suck too!" O'Brien screamed back at the man. "(Expletive) you!"

You can watch the clip here. It is NOT censored.

O’Brien apologized for the incident at a press conference Friday, but talk following the Texans’ loss has reignited questions about the coach’s suitability for the team. What do you think about the rant and O’Brien? Let us know in the comments.