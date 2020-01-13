SOCIAL REACTION: Should Texans Coach Bill O’Brien be fired after the team’s disappointing playoff loss?

After jumping out the gate red hot, the Houston Texans froze.

The Texans had a 24-0 lead in the second quarter. But, the Kansas City Chiefs came swinging back.

The Chiefs outscored the Texans, 51-7, in the final 40 minutes of the game.

Social media was quick to finger point with much of the blame going to the Texans Head Coach Bill O’Brien, who called a fake punt on a fourth down about midway through the second quarter.

That failed play shifted the momentum to the Chiefs, who trampled over the Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City Sunday.

Check out some of the wildest social media posts:

Bill O'Brien's decision to call a fake punt on fourth and 4 at his 31 with a 24-7 lead midway through the second quarter will go down as one of the worst in playoff history if the Texans blow this game as they're trying so hard to do. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 12, 2020

Why Bill O’Brien? You have the momentum and you give chiefs short field after they just scored — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 12, 2020

All you need to know is: The Texans are coached by Bill O'Brien. The Titans are coached by Mike Vrabel. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 12, 2020

What I can't get over is that the Chiefs -- with 7-straight TD drives (an NFL Post-Season Record) -- scored 48 points in 2 QT's. If I owned the @HoustonTexans, Bill O'Brien would have an awful lot of explaining to do. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 12, 2020

Only Bill O'Brien could turn a 24-0 first half lead on the road against a No. 2 seed into a career-ending event. — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) January 12, 2020

Bill O'Brien with the Texans' 24-0 lead pic.twitter.com/YvZnzMJnDo — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 12, 2020

Bill O’Brien at the Texans facility tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/Wbx6IXMWvL — Benjamin (Temporary Packers Fan) (@FaceWentz) January 12, 2020

Do not even wait until the game is over, Texans.



Fire Bill O'Brien now.



Now. Do it now.



Do it before halftime, even.



Before he keeps killing his own team with his incompetence.



I cannot stress this enough.



FIRE BILL O'BRIEN LAST WEEK! — Fire Bill O'Brien (@UrinatingTree) January 12, 2020

Not everyone agreed or believes O’Brien will be fired.

Let me repeat: Bill O’Brien will NOT be fired no matter how loud fans demand it! Ain’t happening! But it’s certainly ok to vent! — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 12, 2020

Texans’ Quarterback Deshawn Watson still believes O’Brien is the right man for the job.