SOCIAL REACTION: Should Texans Coach Bill O’Brien be fired after the team’s disappointing playoff loss?

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Head coach Bill O'Brien of the Houston Texans reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

After jumping out the gate red hot, the Houston Texans froze.

The Texans had a 24-0 lead in the second quarter. But, the Kansas City Chiefs came swinging back.

The Chiefs outscored the Texans, 51-7, in the final 40 minutes of the game.

Social media was quick to finger point with much of the blame going to the Texans Head Coach Bill O’Brien, who called a fake punt on a fourth down about midway through the second quarter.

That failed play shifted the momentum to the Chiefs, who trampled over the Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City Sunday.

Check out some of the wildest social media posts:

Not everyone agreed or believes O’Brien will be fired.

Texans’ Quarterback Deshawn Watson still believes O’Brien is the right man for the job.

