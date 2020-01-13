AJ Hinch joins record books as one of just 3 managers suspended for 1 year or more

Monday’s suspension -- and eventual firing -- of former Astros managers AJ Hinch puts him in the record books.

But not in a good way.

Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired Monday after the pair were suspended by Major League Baseball for the team’s use of electronics for sign-stealing during Houston’s run to the 2017 World Series title and again in the 2018 season.

Hinch is now one of just three baseball managers to be suspended by the MLB for a year or more. Jayson Stark, a senior baseball writer at The Athletic explained the significance of Hinch’s suspension in this tweet.

In the last 100 years, only two other managers have been suspended for one year or longer:



Pete Rose’s lifetime ban for gambling in 1989



Leo Durocher’s one-year ban for inappropriate associations



Now AJ Hinch joins that list, with this one-year suspension https://t.co/dwKHOOtiIj — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) January 13, 2020

Pete Rose was banned from baseball in 1989 by commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti for gambling. And according to Baseballhall.org, Leo Durocher, manager for the Dodgers in 1947, was suspended for “accumulation of unpleasant incidents,” associated with gambling. He was a manager for 24 years, including a stint with the Astros.