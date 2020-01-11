How to watch the Texans take on the Chiefs playoff game Sunday

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoff semifinals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday. The game starts at 2:05 p.m. CT.

Watch Live

On Television: CBS. Click here to find the local affiliates.

Streaming Video: The broadcast will be streaming live for free on HoustonTexans.com mobile website along with the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play.

Listen Live

Local Radio Broadcast: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM) in the Houston market. Click here for every affiliate that will be offering a radio broadcast in your hometown.

Streaming Audio (in-market): The radio broadcast will be streaming live for free on the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play. Simply download the Texans app, and click on the top right button labeled “radio.” This will only be available for fans in the Houston DMA.