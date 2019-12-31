Here’s how much Texans playoff tickets are going for

HOUSTON – With the regular season now over, the Houston Texans are preparing for their first playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC wild-card match-up at 3:35 p.m. Saturday in NRG Stadium.

Tickets to the game are now available through Ticketmaster and StubHub.

Home Game 1

Ticketmaster : Game 1 ticket prices range from $75 to $1,000 each before taxes and fees

StubHub : Ticket prices to Game 1 range from$94.58 for a gridiron sideline seat on level 646 to $31,138.72 for a suite level II ticket after taxes and fees.

Home Game 2 (If necessary)