Here’s how much Texans playoff tickets are going for
HOUSTON – With the regular season now over, the Houston Texans are preparing for their first playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC wild-card match-up at 3:35 p.m. Saturday in NRG Stadium.
Tickets to the game are now available through Ticketmaster and StubHub.
Home Game 1
- Ticketmaster: Game 1 ticket prices range from $75 to $1,000 each before taxes and fees
- StubHub: Ticket prices to Game 1 range from$94.58 for a gridiron sideline seat on level 646 to $31,138.72 for a suite level II ticket after taxes and fees.
Home Game 2 (If necessary)
- Ticketmaster: Game 2 ticket prices range from $158 to $1,108 each before taxes and fees
- StubHub: Ticket prices to Game 2 range from $199.66 to $2,730.50 after taxes and fees.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.