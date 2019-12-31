60ºF

Here’s how much Texans playoff tickets are going for

Samara Perez, Contributor

Tags: Sports, JJ Watt, Football, Playoffs, NFL, Houston Texans
Houston Texans quarterback AJ McCarron (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown as offensive guard Max Scharping (74) joins him while Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) kneels at the goal line during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – With the regular season now over, the Houston Texans are preparing for their first playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC wild-card match-up at 3:35 p.m. Saturday in NRG Stadium.

Tickets to the game are now available through Ticketmaster and StubHub.

Home Game 1

  • Ticketmaster: Game 1 ticket prices range from $75 to $1,000 each before taxes and fees
  • StubHub: Ticket prices to Game 1 range from$94.58 for a gridiron sideline seat on level 646 to $31,138.72 for a suite level II ticket after taxes and fees.

Home Game 2 (If necessary)

  • Ticketmaster: Game 2 ticket prices range from $158 to $1,108 each before taxes and fees
  • StubHub: Ticket prices to Game 2 range from $199.66 to $2,730.50 after taxes and fees.

