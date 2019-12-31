Texans 2020 opponents announced

HOUSTON – The Texans are preparing for their wild card game against the Bills, but with the regular season now complete, their opponents for next season are now known. It will include games against six 2019 playoff teams for a total of seven games.

Houston matches up with the four teams from the AFC North and NFC North along with their usual home and road games against their division foes. They’ll also play against the two other division winners from the AFC.

The Texans will travel to play the Bears and Lions, while hosting the Packers and Vikings for their games against the NFC north division squads.

Houston will host the Ravens and Bengals, while traveling to the Browns and Steelers for their games against the AFC north.

In a pair or rematches from this season, the Patriots will come to NRG Stadium again in 2020 and Houston will face the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium again. Houston won their games against both of these first place teams in 2019.

The dates and times for the 2020 schedule is expected to be announced in the spring of 2020.

NFL Kickoff 2020 Weekend will begin on Thursday night, September 10 and the regular season will conclude on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Texans 2020 opponents:

Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Packers, Vikings, Patriots

Away: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Bears, Browns, Lions, Chiefs, Steelers