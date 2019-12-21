Shadow Creek wins first state championship with 28-22 win in title game

ARLINGTON, Texas – Shadow Creek High School Sharks win the state title in just their second season of varsity competition with a 28-22 win over Denton Ryan Friday night in Arlington, Texas.

See a recap of how they played:

Fourth Quarter

Shadow Creek was trying to add to their 21-15 early in the fourth quarter when they turned it over for the third time in the game. A botched handoff in the backfield left the ball on the turf where Ryan’s Dorian Anderson recovered at the Shadow Creek 39-yard line.

The Sharks defense came up huge though forcing a turnover on downs to get the ball back with the six-point lead and 5:58 remaining in the game.

This time the offense would put the game out of reach. Drones ripped off a 55-yard run up the middle to give the Sharks a first-and-goal from the 8. Kelvon Brown got the ball on the next play and powered through several defenders to get into the endzone and push the Shadow Creek advantage to 28-15 with just 3:03 left in the game.

Ryan kept fighting, they would score again to cut the Sharks lead to 28-22 with just 1:14 left.

They would get the ball back with 48 seconds left at their own 18-yard line. Following a personal foul penalty on the Sharks, the Raiders were in position to throw a hail mary at the end of the game, but the pass was broken up right at the goal line and when it landed on the turf, the Sharks were champs.

Shadow Creek is now 31-1 in their two seasons under head coach Brad Butler.

Third Quarter

The Sharks got the ball to open the second half and they quickly added to their lead. After a big 26 yard run from Kelvon Brown, Drones hooked up with C.J. Guidry on a 28-yard reception with Guidry going high in the air to make the spectacular catch. Three plays later the drive would end with Drones carrying players into the endzone for a one-yard scoring run to put the Sharks up 21-8 with 7:59 remaining in the period.

Ryan finally got some points from their offense after they put together an 11-play, 73 yard drive that lasted nearly five minutes. The drive culminated with a two-yard touchdown run from quarterback Drew Sanders. After the PAT, the Sharks lead was shaved to 21-15 with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Score:

Denton Ryan 15

Shadow Creek 21

Second Quarter

Shadow Creek starts the quarter with the ball. They drive right down the field.

Shadow Creek found the endzone on that drive but offensive interference wiped it out.

Facing 3rd and 26, At the Denton Ryan 28, Shadow Creek with a costly turnover, Kyron Drones scrambled and then just threw one up for grabs and Denton Ryan picked it off.

In a wild play, Denton Ryan to punt, bad snap, The punter tried to kick the ball that was on the ground and was able to get it out of the end zone, shadow Creek’s Randy Masters picked it up and it would race it back for a touchdown, 14-8 Shadow Creek.

Shadow Creek led 14-8 at the half.

.@SCSharkFootball takes the lead on this wild play, bad snap, punter still kicks it, @bobo10k2 picks it up and races in for the touchdown. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/5qheQ95VGE — Alex Radow (@alexradow) December 21, 2019

First Quarter

Shadow Creek with a great defensive game plan to start the game, they force a three and out.

The Sharks then drive the ball right down the field. Sharks quarterback Kyron Drones would sneak it in on fourth down, giving the Sharks the 7-0 lead.

Denton would answer right away. On the ensuing kick off, Tra Smith would take it the house. Denton would go for two and convert, they led 8-7 with 7:12 left in the quarter.

The first quarter ends with Denton leading 8-7.