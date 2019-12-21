North Shore will be without star running back Zach Evans for state title game

North Shore will be attempting to win their second straight state title, but will have to do so without star running back Zach Evans. Channel 2 sports confirmed that due to a violation of team rules, Evans will be held out of Saturday’s 6A division I state title game.

Evans is one of the most highly rated recruits in the nation and has yet to announce his commitment, choosing not to sign on Wednesday’s national signing day this past week.

North Shore will face Duncanville in the title game (at 3 p.m.) for the second year in a row, winning last season on the game’s final play, a hail mary touchdown pass from Dematrius Davis to Ajani Carter.