Texans QB Watson named AFC offensive player of the week

HOUSTON – Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson was named the AFC offensive player of the Week following his performance in the team’s 28-22 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 13. This marks his third player of the week award this season and the fourth of his NFL career. Watson is the first player in franchise history to win three player of the week awards in the same season. He won the award in week 3 and in week 5.

Watson completed 18-of-25 passes for 234 yards, three TD, and a 140.7 passer rating. He also caught a six-yard touchdown pass for his first career reception and receiving touchdown. Watson joined Jim McMahon as the only players to have at least three passing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in a regular-season game in the Super Bowl era.

He led an offense that threw four touchdown passes against the Patriots, which marks the most by an opponent against New England in 2019. He also became the first player to throw multiple touchdown passes against New England in 2019 and recorded the highest passer rating (140.7) by an opponent against the Patriots since Alex Smith in Week 1 of 2017.

He recorded his fifth game with three-or-more touchdown passes this season, which is tied for the most in the NFL and his seventh game with multiple touchdown passes. Watson also became the third player in NFL history to record over 23 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns while maintaining a passer rating above 100 through the first 12 games of a season.

Watson has now won three player of the week awards and one player of the month award (October) this season.