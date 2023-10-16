Outdoor fun has begun: 3 things to consider for the weekend (or weeknight)

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As we all welcome the cooler weather, we’ve finally reached a point where many of us are looking to find more ways to entertain ourselves outdoors. It does seem quite overdue, doesn’t it?

Maybe you have more time on a weekday, or you’re searching for something to fill your weekend, but the time has come to find some places for some fun outings.

Do you have kiddos to consider? Maybe you’re planning last-minute date with friends. No matter the company, there are so many things to choose from that will entertain everyone.

Consider these three things when you’re making plans:

1. Look for a fun atmosphere or event.

Outdoors events are so much more attractive now than they might have been during the hotter months. If you want to enjoy the outdoors, look for a place where you can relax in a fun and inviting space.

Emily Rodgers, Karbach Brewing senior brand manager, said the brewery opens up to a patio and biergarten where everyone can hang out, kids can play and adults can socialize or watch sports games they don’t want to miss.

“The patio opens out into the biergarten, which is home to a variety of events throughout the year,” Rodgers said, adding that the events include everything from concerts to markets featuring local vendors.

One of the next events on the calendar is Karbach’s Halloween Market, where there will be local vendors, food trucks and costume contests (for humans and dogs!).

In the coming months, there will also be a Dia de Los Muertos Market, Friendsgiving Market and a Winter Holiday Market, among other festivals and events.

Karbach Brewing MS 150 team. (Karbach Brewing)

Karbach Brewing has been known to hold Astros watch parties during away games. And there are also weekly happenings you can take part in, like a running club that meets up every Thursday and a Brews Cruise that rides through the city of Houston on the first of every month.

2. Make plans around a meal.

Let’s be honest, there are so many of us who look forward to an outing that includes good food. If you’re appeasing multiple people, consider trying an establishment with some variety in food selections. And build upon the inviting outdoor atmosphere you’re looking for.

Rodgers said Karbach Brewing is not just a place to grab a beer, but it has a menu that offers a wide variety of delicious cuisine. And along with the pub and patio is a full-service restaurant, with good eats and cold beer.

She said the restaurant has everything from their famous Korean fried chicken and a rotating burger of the month to bar staples like fish and chips, and she gave some expert recommendations on how to pair the brewery’s beverages with common menu items.

Fish and chips. (Karbach Brewing)

“Love Street Blonde pairs well with summer salads, grilled chicken, ceviche and calamari,” Rodgers said. “Hopadillo IPA pairs well with Thai cuisine, red curry, bleu cheese and grilled steak. Crawford Bock pairs well with stadium dogs, Cracker Jacks, peanuts and nachos. Rodeo Clown Double IPA pairs well with wild game, stilton cheese, carrot cake and toffee. Cerveza Especial pairs well with carne asada, birria, carnitas and guacamole.”

3. Find a place where everyone can enjoy themselves.

This is a pretty broad statement, but think about it: If you’ve got kids coming along, that’s something to consider; maybe you’ve got a crew who wants to have a few adult beverages but there are some coming along who don’t drink; perhaps you’ve got a large group or you’re even thinking about planning a celebration (birthdays and holidays are always happening!).

The point is, if you’ve got to find a place that’s going to appeal to the masses, you’ve got to be sure you’re picking a spot that can do exactly that.

Rodgers said with all the events, food and entertainment Karbach Brewing has to offer, they see people of all ages enjoying themselves.

For example, along with all the upcoming fall and winter beers they are featuring -- Karbachtoberfest and Yule Shoot Your Eye Out (a red ale) – they are always sure to have a couple of tasty options for non-drinkers, like the non-alcoholic Free and Easy IPA or Belgian-style white that won an award at this year’s Great American Beer Festival.

Rodgers said the biergarten is open to everyone, but if you want to reserve an area for something special, that’s a possibility. Plus, they have banquet rooms if you want a little more privacy for a holiday party or private event.

Do any of these recommendations appeal to you? What kind of outing are you looking for?

To learn more about Karbach Brewing and what the brewery has to offer, click or tap here.