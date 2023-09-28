These risk factors can increase the chances of a liver cancer diagnosis. Here’s how to be one step ahead.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Liver cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths worldwide, accounting for about 700,000 deaths each year, according to the American Cancer Society.

In the United States, it is predicted that more than 41,000 new cases will be diagnosed in the year 2023.

A cancer diagnosis isn’t something anyone wants to get. Fortunately, doctors and researchers work tirelessly to identify risk factors and ways we can help to prevent such a diagnosis.

Risk factors

Risk factors are anything that increases your chance of getting a disease like cancer. It’s important to note that simply having a risk factor doesn’t mean someone will get a disease. And alternately, some people who are diagnosed with a disease might have few or no known risk factors. Still, knowledge is power, and arming yourself with the knowledge of risk factors can be important to understanding when symptoms might arise.

When it comes to liver cancer, there are a multitude of risk factors that can contribute to getting the disease. According to the American Cancer Society, a few of these can include:

Cirrhosis: Cirrhosis of the liver happens when liver cells are damaged and then replaced by scar tissue. Most people who develop liver cancer have some evidence of cirrhosis. The most common causes of cirrhosis happen in people who abuse alcohol or have chronic viral hepatitis infections.

Chronic viral hepatitis: The most common risk factor for liver cancer worldwide is chronic infection with hepatitis B (HBV) or hepatitis C (HCV). These viruses can lead to cirrhosis of the liver, which can lead to liver cancer, which is why it is the most common type of cancer in many parts of the world.

Heavy alcohol use: This is the leading cause of cirrhosis in the U.S., which is linked with an increased risk of liver cancer.

Among other risk factors, according to the American Cancer Society, are tobacco use, anabolic steroids, obesity, race-ethnicity, sex, type 2 diabetes, inherited metabolic diseases, certain rare diseases and aflatoxins.

Prevention

While there is no way to completely prevent cancer, the American Cancer Society states that you can lower your risk of liver cancer by receiving a hepatitis B vaccine and getting treatment for viral hepatitis if you are infected.

Many people don’t see a doctor about a potential issue until they are showing symptoms, and why would they? Before symptoms, there aren’t any red flags that there could be a potential issue.

However, the earlier the detection, the better, and a comprehensive body exam can help detect a disease long before you show symptoms.

Using CT technology, Advance Body Scan utilizes a cutting-edge method that provides an overall assessment of your physical health. This can establish a baseline for your general wellness as well as catch any potential diseases that have yet to produce symptoms.

The machine captures detailed images of the chest, coronary arteries, abdomen and pelvis. Afterward, a licensed radiologist and doctor review the images to look for signs of disease or abnormalities in areas that include the:

Lungs

Liver

Spleen

Gallbladder

Pancreas

Kidneys

Prostate gland and more

During a scan, you simply lie comfortably in the scanner, which is open in design so that it doesn’t cause claustrophobia. It’s non-invasive and you don’t have to prepare in advance by fasting or stopping any medications.

To learn more about how a full body scan can help detect a wide range of health problems – before symptoms arise – click or tap here.