5 ways students can avoid heat-related injuries

The beginning of the school year finds many families changing pace as academics and school sports begin. Unfortunately, Texans know that while the routine changes, the weather does not.

With September still having some of the hottest days of the year, kids getting into school sports must practice and play outdoors, regardless of the intense heat and humidity. This is why it’s vitally important for students to be mindful of how they’re feeling while playing outdoors and stay vigilant in protecting themselves from heat-related illnesses and heat exhaustion.

According to UTMB Health, signs and symptoms can include fatigue, headaches, nausea and muscle cramps.

Dr. Stacy Leung, with UTMB Health, recommended several things students can do to beat the heat and help prevent heat exhaustion:

Take breaks from the heat. Encourage them to find shade or somewhere with air conditioning when they can. Remove layers. Depending on the sport, when possible, they should remove any padding or extra layers of clothing. Build up your endurance. They can build up their tolerance for the heat by starting with shorter periods of time outdoors and gradually increase it. Drink plenty of fluids. Replenish electrolytes. When we sweat, we lose salt. Make sure if your child is sweating a great deal that they refill their body with electrolytes.

