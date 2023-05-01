Help US VETS fight homelessness among Houston-area veterans

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re proud to showcase those making a difference in the Houston area. We’re partnering with Energy Transfer and Houston Christian University to showcase nonprofit organizations offering Houstonians a helping hand.

In honor of Military Appreciation Month, KPRC 2 and our community partners at Energy Transfer and Houston Christian University are proud to feature U.S. VETS - Houston. Founded by veterans to serve veterans, the organization is on a mission to end veteran homelessness.

U.S. VETS - Houston’s 2022 impact statement notes that last year alone, the organization served 38,228 meals and provided 21,248 overnight stays in safe, comfortable beds to veterans in need. It also provided more than 3,300 mental health assessments and helped place 193 veterans in jobs. This summer, U.S. VETS – Houston will open a new facility in a former Tomball hotel that will allow them to provide safe housing for more homeless veterans.

The program’s website notes that it helps veterans with transitional, emergency, permanent supportive needs, move-in utility assistance, as well as housing searches, and help providing furniture and household goods. The organization provides mental health and substance abuse treatment in addition to PTSD and anger management counseling.

It also provides financial assistance, rent payments, eviction prevention services, utility payments, car repairs and rapid rehousing assistance to veterans.

The U.S. VETS—Houston program is always looking for volunteers who are willing to serve meals, host a donation drive, participate in giving back during the holidays or provide mentorship to veterans and their families. The organization encourages supporters to “Make Camo Your Cause,” with proceeds from branded merchandise benefiting U.S. VETS.

For more information on how you can help volunteer or make a financial donation, visit the U.S. VETS Take Action page.