5 things to do this fall in League City

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you looking for a fall getaway?

Look no further than League City, which has a variety activities for families, or just couples in need of some time together.

While there is lots to do in League City, here are five things in particular to highlight.

1. Go on a GeoTour

This family-friendly activity sends people on a treasure hunt throughout the city’s most iconic spots, with hidden gems scattered throughout.

2. Do some bird watching

League City is situated on the upper Texas coast region of the Great Texas Coastal Birding Trail. This region consists of 15 birding-trail loops throughout Bay Area Houston, Galveston, High Island, Bolivar Peninsula, Anahuac and Beaumont. It extends all the way to the Louisiana border.

3. Visit a museum

There are plenty of places to get your culture on in League City, most notably the famous San Jacinto monument, which pays tribute to the Battle of San Jacinto, the final and decisive battle of the Texas Revolution. There’s also the Butler Longhorn Museum to learn all about Texas longhorns.

One can also take a short drive over to Space Center Houston to see historic mission control and explore our universe, or visit Houston’s Museum District, less than 30 minutes away. Galveston, which is a quick drive south, boasts beautiful historic homes, eerie ghost tours, a fascinating seaport museum, and more.

Courtesy photo. (League City)

4. Partake in water activities

Just because the weather is getting cooler doesn’t mean water activities are less appealing! Whether it’s paddling, boating, fishing or swimming on the beach, there are plenty of options to take in the water.

5. Dine and shop

There’s an assortment of unique stores and places to eat throughout League City, which will allow visitors to get big taste of Texas.

Visit this website to learn more information on activities in League City.