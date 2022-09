The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Saddle up! The Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo is back September 23 - October 1 and we have your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to ANY performance for your choice. Scroll down to enter now.

Want to be part of the fun? 25 lucky winners will be selected to receive a 4-pack of one-day passes to The Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo.

ENTER THE CLICK2WIN SWEEPSTAKES HERE