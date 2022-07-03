Want to help students in need of school supplies? Here’s how you can

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With the calendar turned to July, it means that summer is speeding by and the start of school is not too far away, even though many who still want to enjoy their summer vacation don’t want to hear that.

But with the start of school looming next month, now is a great chance to give back to children in need of school supplies.

BEAR (Be a Resource Houston) is once again aiming to provide essential supplies to those children in need.

For those who want to contribute, there are three ways to do so:

Host a drive to collect new supplies.

Shop BEAR’s amazon list.

Make a financial donation to BEAR to help with the purchase of supplies.

Below is a list of supplies needed:

No. 2 pencils

3-ring binders

Backpacks (clear or regular)

Book covers

Construction paper

Crayons

Erasers

Glue sticks

Graph paper

Highlighters

Index cards

Manila paper

Package of notebook paper (college and wide rule)

Pencil sharpeners

Pencil cases

Pens (black, blue, red)

Pocket folders

Rulers

Scissors

Spiral notebooks

Spiral composition books (wide and college rule)

USB flash drives

Washable markers

For more information on how to participate, visit BEAR’s website by clicking or tapping here.