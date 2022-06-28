5 events happening in Galveston this summer you probably didn’t know about

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Any Houstonian will tell you that vacationing in Galveston is like going to a home away from home - the weather is always great, the fresh seafood is to die for and there is so much to do.

There is so much to do, in fact, that there are probably things happening in Galveston that you probably didn’t even know about.

Yes, there are the staples of Galveston Island that everyone knows about, but we’re here to tell you about some of the lesser known events going on in Galveston that are fun for the entire family.

So what are you waiting for? Grab your sunglasses, bathing suit and sunscreen and head on down to Galveston for a summer you’ll never forget.

1. Movies on the Beach

You may have been to a drive-in movie (especially during this pandemic-era), but have you ever been to a movie on the beach? Movies on the Beach is happening all summer, and the July 9 date is happening at Stewart Beach and you’ll be able to watch Disney classic “Moana.” So grab the kids and head on down to Stewart Beach for a night of fun. It’s just $15 to park your car and you get to watch the movie.

2. Fourth of July Drone Show over the Gulf

The Fourth of July in Galveston is always going to be a good time, but never have you seen it like this with a brand new drone show. There will be two shows: one at 9 p.m. and the other at 10:30 p.m. The drone show is 12 minutes long, and don’t forget about the Fourth of July parade that kicks of earlier in the night at 6 p.m.

3. Island Ride Out

Calling all bicycle riders! This three-day event is for you.

Island Rideout is Aug. 26-28, and it will be three days filled with all things bikes. On Friday, there will be a bike pub crawl that will surely be a good time. Saturday is the Ride Out Fireworks Show, so you know that will be fun. You can register for the ride on their website. Sunday is the Bike Expo, which will surely have bikes to buy, as well as other accessories that make bike riding safer and fun.

4. 9th Annual Albatross Old Smokey Throwdown

You better come hungry, because there is going to be lots of food at the 9th Annual Albatross Old Smokey Throwdown. Come out to 21st and Ball Street on July 16 to see the competition underway. There are categories of chicken wings, anything bacon and veggies.

5. 35th Annual AIA Sandcastle Competition and Sand Castle Lessons

Did you know every Saturday at East Beach you can take sand castle building lessons from a pro? Classes start at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The best part? The classes are free. Lessons will also happen after this year’s AIA Sandcastle Competition.

Who will win the prestigious Gold Bucket Award. You’ll have to show up to the beach on Aug. 20-21 to find out. This annual competition gets bigger and bigger every year (it’s two days this year), and it is truly amazing to see what kind of sandcastles get built by artists from all over the world. You won’t want to miss this one.

