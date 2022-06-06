The KPRC 2 Summer Blood Drive is back!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

KPRC 2′s Summer Blood Drive is back, and it kicks off with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center on June 9 at the KPRC 2 Studios located at 8181 Southwest Freeway. Schedule your appointment now by going to http://www.giveblood.org/kprc/.

If you can’t make it to our studios, no worries! You can donate thru June 13 at your Neighborhood Donor Center or any of the locations below.

Friday, June 10, 2022

KPRC 2 - Texas Roadhouse – Rosenberg (Donor Coach) - 24020 Southwest FWY Rosenberg, TX 77471| 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm

KPRC 2 - Willowbrook Mall (Donor Coach) - 2000 Willowbrook Mall Houston, TX 77070 | 3:30 am - 7:00 pm

KPRC 2 - House of Blues (Inside Setup) - 1204 Caroline St Houston, TX 77002 | 10:00 am - 2:30 pm

Saturday, June 11, 2022

KPRC 2 - Baybrook Mall (Donor Coach) - 500 Baybrook Mall Dr Friendswood, TX 77546 | 10:00 am - 2:30 pm

Monday, June 13, 2022

KPRC 2 - Katy Mills (Inside Setup) - 5000 Katy Mills Circle Entrance #8 Katy , TX 77494 | 3:00 pm - 7:30 pm

KPRC 2 - Twin Peaks Kirby (Donor Coach) - 4527 Lomitas Ave Houston, TX 77098 | 3:00 pm - 6:30 pm

KPRC 2 - Gallery Furniture - Grand Parkway (Donor Coach) - 7227 W Grand Parkway S Richmond, TX 77406 | 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm

KPRC 2 - Almeda Mall (Donor Coach)) - 100 Almeda Mall Houston, TX 77075 | 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm

There’s a critical need for blood donations in our community and your donation could help save three lives!

Do you know your blood type? If not, you’ll find out when you donate blood.

According to the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, blood type O- is considered to be the universal red cell donor for all patients. Find out more by going to https://www.giveblood.org/.