Tell us, Insiders! Where is your favorite place to catch a game?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There is no shortage of sports in H-Town, which means you can find the perfect atmosphere for watching the game and grabbing a bite with friends at many places around town.

So, tell us your favorites!

This nomination round will be followed by voting -- and then “Houston Life” will be swinging by the top location that scores the most votes.

You can nominate once per hour until 11:59 P.M. on May 11. Can’t wait to read your recommendations!

These callouts for your picks give us a chance to celebrate local businesses in a fun way. This latest viewer’s choice bracket is sponsored by Karbach Brewing Co.

NOMINATE HERE: