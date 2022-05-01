Help this group fight homelessness among Houston-area veterans

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re proud to showcase those making a difference in the Houston area. Each month in 2022, we’re partnering with Energy Transfer to showcase a different nonprofit organization offering Houstonians a helping hand.

This month, we are featuring the Houston-based U.S.VETS, an organization that was founded by veterans to serve veterans.

This organization is on a mission to end veteran homelessness in the United States. The streets are simply no place for veterans -- no place for the many men and women who volunteered themselves and their youth, to protect our freedom.

U.S.VETS—Houston’s philosophy is that all veterans and their families should have their needs met to regain and maintain productive independence.

The program’s website notes that they help veterans with transitional, emergency, permanent supportive, move-in utility assistance, as well as housing searches, and help providing furniture and household goods. The organization also provides individual, family and group, mental health and substance abuse treatment, in addition to PTSD, inner conflict, CBT, and anger management counseling.

The group gives veterans individualized case plans, goals, advocacy, benefits assistance, legal services, and recreational activities during their time with the organization. They also provide financial assistance, rent payments, eviction prevention services, general household item assistance, utility payments, car repairs, and rapid re-housing assistance to veterans.

The U.S.VETS—Houston program is also looking for volunteers that are willing to serve meals, host a donation drive, participate in giving back during the holiday, or provide mentorship to veterans and their families.

For more information on how you can help, go here. Those interested can even partner with the organization to provide direct financial contributions, in-kind and skill-based contributions, employee giving and matching gifts, cause-marketing and point-of-sale campaigns, project and capital grants and employee volunteer engagement.

You can also donate to the group by clicking here.

