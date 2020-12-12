Local nonprofit determined to help homeless veterans in Houston area

HOUSTON – The growing population of homeless veterans is a heartbreaking problem in Houston.

Tent cities under highways. People passed out on the pavement. From corner after corner downtown, there’s destitution, desperation and loneliness.

Veteran Melvin Wilcox, 60, said he is an honorably discharged U.S. Marine living outside. He said he is aware of his present predicament.

“I don’t go out looking for trouble. I’m not trouble. But it is what it is,” he said.

Wilcox is not alone.

In 2020, Harris and Fort Bend counties total homeless population is trending up slightly year over year, less than you’d think with the pandemic. Still, it’s nearly 4,000 people.

Estimates vary widely by source but in Houston, between 10% to 25% of homeless people are veterans.

So how many is that tonight?

“It’s about 100 homeless veterans on any given night are on the streets,” said Oscar Gonzalez with the U.S. VETS Houston. He said even with the ill-effects of COVID-19, with some adjustments.

Houston’s veterans are getting help. Nonprofit group U.S. VETS Houston is part of the solution, offering support quickly with little red tape.

“If a veteran comes through the door and has no ID on him, has no nothing, he might tell me a unit number, know some lingo, have a tattoo, we will accept that as a self-declaration of a veteran’s status,” Gonzalez said.

While the information does have to be verified, it usually happens in less than a day, removing a critical time barrier between despair and progress.

The nonprofit provides internet access, washing machines, temporary housing and perhaps most importantly -- hope.

“If you’re working toward your goal you can get out of the situation,” Gonzalez said.

A downtown bus stop bench is where Melvin Patterson says he spends most nights. But day by day, he is making progress. In fact, at some point “Melvin” hopes to become “David.”

Patterson said he is an Army veteran and a U.S. VETS Houston success story. He said he was able to get transitional housing from the nonprofit and was able to eat three meals a day.

A year ago, he said he lost his job, then his home. U.S. VETS Houston gave him a locker a shower and a hand-up, which got him a grant that got him an apartment.

“Being a veteran made it a whole lot easier to get the assistance to get to where I am today,” Patterson said.

Where “David” is today is where “Melvin” wants to be tomorrow. And one veteran at a time, the U.S. VETS Houston is making it happen.