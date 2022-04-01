Time to vote! Where to snag the best crawfish: Choose between these 10 hotspots 😋

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Wow -- we asked, and you delivered!

As for the question, “Where can we find the BEST crawfish in the Houston area?”, we received 354 total nominations, and now we’re down to 10 hotspots that will move on to our voting round.

Ready to cast your pick?

It’s time to vote. Your choices are ...

1. Hans’ Crawfish Services

2. Poly Pop

3. BB’s Tex-Orleans

4. Geaux Daddy’s

Ad

5. Big Cabs

6. Big N’s BBQ and Crawfish

7. Crawfish & Noodles

8. Floyd’s Seafood

9. Pook’s Crawfish Hole

10. The Boot

You have until 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 to get your vote in.

Although the nominations were ONLY open to Insiders, voting is open to everyone.

You may have seen us feature our readers’ favorite locations for things like fajitas, fried chicken, margaritas and more. These callouts for your top picks give us a chance to celebrate local businesses in a fun way. This latest viewer’s choice bracket is sponsored by Karbach Brewing Co.

Ad

“Houston Life” also will swing by the top location that scores the most votes.

VOTE HERE: