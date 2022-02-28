🔒 ENTER 2 WIN: Tickets to see ‘Sense and Sensibility’ at Alley Theatre

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Follow the fortunes and misfortunes of the Dashwood sisters in a playful new adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel ”Sense and Sensibility” at Alley Theatre!

Sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne are forced to find their way after their father’s sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable.

Don’t miss seeing a special performance in Houston of the timeless romantic classic at the Alley Theatre.

Two (2) lucky KPRC 2 Insiders will receive a four-pack of tickets. Scroll down to enter now!

Each winner can select tickets to one of the following performances:

Friday, March 4 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

The estimated prize value for each set of tickets is $112.

About The Show

Set in gossipy late 18th-century England, with a fresh female voice, the play is full of humor, emotional depth, and bold theatricality. Sense and Sensibility examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressures. When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart?

Performances are happening March 4 through March 27. Tickets are available to purchase at alleytheatre.org.

ENTER HERE:

The deadline to enter this giveaway is Thursday, March 3 at 10 a.m. CDT.

Can’t view the entry form? Click here.