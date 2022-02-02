🔒 ENTER 2 WIN: Tickets to see ‘High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest’ at Alley Theatre

We’re heading back to school with Alley Theatre’s latest production!
Riverside High School’s competitive theater troupe is climbing back to the top in Alley Theatre’s production – “High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest.”
Two (2) lucky KPRC 2 Insiders will receive a four-pack of tickets to see the comedy’s world premiere. Scroll down to enter now!
Each winner can select tickets to one of the following performances:
- Thursday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m.
The estimated prize value for each set of tickets is $156.
About The Show
HIGH SCHOOL PLAY: A NOSTALGIA FEST is a coming-of-age story where everything is competitive, including a one-act play competition. This world premiere comedy is by Texan playwright Vichet Chum and is directed by Houston native Tiffany Nichole Greene. Performances are happening now through February 13. Tickets are available to purchase at alleytheatre.org.
ENTER HERE:
