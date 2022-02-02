🔒 ENTER 2 WIN: Tickets to see ‘High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest’ at Alley Theatre

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We’re heading back to school with Alley Theatre’s latest production!

Riverside High School’s competitive theater troupe is climbing back to the top in Alley Theatre’s production – “High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest.”

Two (2) lucky KPRC 2 Insiders will receive a four-pack of tickets to see the comedy’s world premiere. Scroll down to enter now!

Each winner can select tickets to one of the following performances:

Thursday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m.

The estimated prize value for each set of tickets is $156.

About The Show

HIGH SCHOOL PLAY: A NOSTALGIA FEST is a coming-of-age story where everything is competitive, including a one-act play competition. This world premiere comedy is by Texan playwright Vichet Chum and is directed by Houston native Tiffany Nichole Greene. Performances are happening now through February 13. Tickets are available to purchase at alleytheatre.org.

