4 unique holiday-season outings to add to your ‘must-visit’ list

This holiday season downtown will be brighter than ever in Houston.

Wondering what you’ll see and experience? We recommend building a list, then knocking off all the fun items, one by one. You can plan out your weekends in advance, so that there’s plenty of time to take in all the sights and sounds that accompany the holidays.

Let’s start with ...

1. City Lights at Avenida Houston

Houston’s largest convention and entertainment campus will transform into City Lights at Avenida Houston ─ a festive destination for both residents and visitors to make special memories that will last a lifetime.

Guests can take a stroll down Avenida Houston and enjoy dazzling lighting displays and an array of beautifully and uniquely decorated trees in the George R. Brown Convention Center’s Grand Holiday window; all free to the public.

Additionally, visitors can savor tasty bites at special discounts and pricing, and two-hour complimentary parking with the purchase of a “Bites and Lights” experience pass. Learn more about your options here.

2. Hilton Americas-Houston

This year, the hotel will feature the city’s largest chocolate display of “The Nutcracker” and other characters.

Boasting more than 2 tons of chocolate decadence, 6.5 million calories, and over 18 feet in diameter, the display will be located in the hotel’s lobby area for the holiday season.

3. Marriott Marquis

The hotel’s poolside tradition, Texas Winter Lights, returns bigger and better this year at the newly launched Altitude Rooftop and Pool.

From Nov. 12 through Jan. 3, guests can walk through or float in the world’s largest Texas-shaped lazy river under thousands of twinkling lights, enjoy themed food and beverage experiences, outdoor holiday movie nights, and more.

4. Discovery Green

Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green has returned this holiday season, and offers guests the opportunity to glide on the largest outdoor skating rink in the southwest.

In addition to the icy fun, the park will also be promoting their popular “Flea by Night” market and Mosaic Music Lounge, which will feature a curated list of DJs and specialty cocktails.

