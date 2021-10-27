Adoption event aims to get big dogs their ‘furever’ home

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There are so many dogs that need homes, but there is a certain group that is often overlooked when it comes to adoption, and that’s dogs that are bigger than 40 pounds.

That’s why Best Friends Animal Society is working with animal rescues and municipal shelters across Texas to start the Texas Big Dog Campaign.

According to Best Friends Animal Society, Texas has the highest number of adoptable dogs that are killed -- with 13,000 in 2020 alone. October is National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, so this is why Best Friends Animal Society is making such a push to get dogs, especially the big ones, adopted.

Ad

“While those of us who have big dogs know they too can be lovable lap dogs, great jogging partners, or a furry pillow during a TV binge, big dogs tend to have a longer length of stay at shelters, more often get overlooked by adopters and are more challenging to place in foster homes,” said LeeAnn Shenefiel, regional director of Best Friends Animal Society. “The purpose of the Texas Big Dog Campaign is to destigmatize large dogs, debunk myths and recruit more local adopters and fosters to save this vulnerable population.”

Can’t adopt a dog? You can also volunteer to foster a dog until the shelter can find a forever home for it. Food, supplies and medical treatment are typically provided for free to foster homes.

Ad

“We know that dogs thrive and are happier in homes rather than in a shelter environment—in a foster home, dogs are able to decompress and prepare for what life will be like in an adoptive home,” Shenefiel said.

If you adopt a dog as a part of the Texas Big Dop adoption event, you will receive:

No adoption fee

Free six-month supply of heartworm and flea prevention

An individualized post-adoption training package at Houston Dog Ranch (three private training sessions with you and your new dog!)

An easy walk harness and matching leash

Lifetime post adoption support

Below is a list of participating shelters:

For those who love Halloween, there is a trick or treat adoption event on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 901 Pinemont Drive in Houston.

To learn more about the Texas Big Dog campaign, click or tap here.