Adoption event aims to get big dogs their ‘furever’ home

There are so many dogs that need homes, but there is a certain group that is often overlooked when it comes to adoption, and that’s dogs that are bigger than 40 pounds.
That’s why Best Friends Animal Society is working with animal rescues and municipal shelters across Texas to start the Texas Big Dog Campaign.
According to Best Friends Animal Society, Texas has the highest number of adoptable dogs that are killed -- with 13,000 in 2020 alone. October is National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, so this is why Best Friends Animal Society is making such a push to get dogs, especially the big ones, adopted.
“While those of us who have big dogs know they too can be lovable lap dogs, great jogging partners, or a furry pillow during a TV binge, big dogs tend to have a longer length of stay at shelters, more often get overlooked by adopters and are more challenging to place in foster homes,” said LeeAnn Shenefiel, regional director of Best Friends Animal Society. “The purpose of the Texas Big Dog Campaign is to destigmatize large dogs, debunk myths and recruit more local adopters and fosters to save this vulnerable population.”
Can’t adopt a dog? You can also volunteer to foster a dog until the shelter can find a forever home for it. Food, supplies and medical treatment are typically provided for free to foster homes.
“We know that dogs thrive and are happier in homes rather than in a shelter environment—in a foster home, dogs are able to decompress and prepare for what life will be like in an adoptive home,” Shenefiel said.
If you adopt a dog as a part of the Texas Big Dop adoption event, you will receive:
- No adoption fee
- Free six-month supply of heartworm and flea prevention
- An individualized post-adoption training package at Houston Dog Ranch (three private training sessions with you and your new dog!)
- An easy walk harness and matching leash
- Lifetime post adoption support
Below is a list of participating shelters:
- 4 Paws Farm, Hempstead, Texas
- Austin Boxer Rescue, Austin, Texas
- BARC Houston, Houston, Texas
- Baytown Animal Services and Adoption Center, Baytown, Texas
- Beaumont Pets Alive, Winnie, Texas
- Best Friends in Houston, Houston, Texas
- City of Fort Worth, Fort Worth, Texas
- Concho Valley Paws, San Angelo, Texas
- Dallas Animal Services, Dallas, Texas
- DFW Humane Society, Irving, Texas
- Fort Bend County Animal Services, Rosenberg, Texas
- Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center, Harker Heights, Texas
- Harris County Pets, Houston, Texas
- Houston Pets Alive, Houston, Texas
- Humane Society of Wichita County, Wichita Falls, Texas
- Laredo Animal Protective Society, Laredo, Texas
- Rosenberg Animal Control & Shelter, Rosenberg, Texas
- SPCA of Brazoria County, Lake Jackson, Texas
- Special Pals Inc., Houston, Texas
- Texas Best Choices Animal Rescue, Quinlan, Texas
- Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, Georgetown, Texas
For those who love Halloween, there is a trick or treat adoption event on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 901 Pinemont Drive in Houston.
To learn more about the Texas Big Dog campaign, click or tap here.