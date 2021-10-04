Big dog adoption: Meet some adorable furry friends in need of a forever home

Best Friends Animal Society has a specific goal for the month of October: to place as many dogs over 40 pounds in adoptive or foster homes in the greater Houston area.

There are always dogs in need of homes, but this month, the Best Friends Animal Society is looking to place as many dogs over 40 pounds as it can in adoptive or foster homes in the greater Houston area.

Why the big fuss over the bigger dogs? For every 10 that enter a Texas animal shelter, fewer than four are ever adopted. Unfortunately, a disproportionately number of big dogs are among the thousands of healthy animals that are euthanized for space in some local shelters.

KPRC’s Lisa Hernandez met with several shelters from around the Houston area to better understand the need these dogs are facing, as well as to meet some of the pups that are looking for forever homes.

Watch the video above to learn more.