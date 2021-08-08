Hometown Legend: Carl Lewis

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

One of the fastest human beings ever to live is still impacting his sport by training the next generation of track stars. Carl Lewis is a four-time Olympian with ten medals to his name. Nine of them are gold.

This hometown legend is now an assistant coach at the University of Houston, working alongside his longtime friend, teammate, and, at times, challenger, Leroy Burrell.

According to his website, Lewis had 65 consecutive victories in the long jump that spanned a decade of competition. He also set world records in the 100m, 4×100m and 4×200m relays.

Lewis represented Team USA at the 1984, 1988, 1992 and 1996 Olympics. He qualified for the 1980 Games in Moscow, but didn’t get to compete because of a U.S. boycott.

This past week Lewis gave a shoutout on Twitter to renowned female track star Allyson Felix, after she tied his American track record of 10 Olympic medals. In true legend fashion, Lewis challenged her to win one more before the Games are done which Felix did the very next day.

Congratulations @allysonfelix. 35 never looked so good. What an amazing career and inspiration. Now on to the relay. — Carl Lewis (@Carl_Lewis) August 6, 2021

