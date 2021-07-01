TRIVIA: It’s Carl Lewis’ birthday! How well do you know the Olympian from Houston?

LIMA, PERU - AUGUST 07: Former United States of America Olympian and multiple gold medal winner Carl Lewis looks on before the medal ceremony of Men's 100m on Day 12 of Lima 2019 Pan American Games at Athletics Stadium of Villa Deportiva Nacional on August 07, 2019 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

July 1, 2021 marks the 60th birthday of one of the greatest Olympians to ever call Houston home. Carl Lewis made a name for himself in track & field from a young age and to this day works to help other athletes achieve elite status.

According to his website, his athletic career spanned from 1979 to 1996. In that time, he represented Team USA at four Olympic games and landed world records in multiple events.

He is now in his eighth season working as an assistant coach at the University of Houston.

Lewis is now a member of the USA Track & Field Hall of Fame, the Texas Track and Field Hall of Fame, and the Houston Sports Hall of Fame.

How much do you know about how this legendary Olympian landed himself in the sports history books?

