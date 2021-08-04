Hometown Legend: Clyde Drexler

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

He’s one of Houston’s most celebrated athletes because of his accomplishments at the University of Houston and as a star for the Houston Rockets. The fact that Clyde Drexler is also an Olympian is icing on the cake!

This hometown legend made a name for himself as part of the iconic Phi Slama Jama team at the University of Houston. The talented group of collegiate athletes helped the Cougars reach the Final Four in three consecutive seasons in the early ‘80s.

In 1992, Drexler was on the roster for the United States Olympic squad dubbed “The Dream Team” that brought home gold.

In 1995, the 6-foot-7 player nicknamed “Clyde the Glide” helped the Rockets with an NBA championship.

The basketball legend has had his number retired at both the collegiate and professional level.

