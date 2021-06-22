TRIVIA: It’s Clyde Drexler’s birthday! How well do you know this NBA legend?

Houston – June 22, 2021 marks the 59th birthday for Houston basketball legend Clyde Drexler. Number 22 first made a name for himself as part of the iconic Phi Slama Jama team at the University Houston. He eventually dominated in the NBA as well and has had his number retired at both the college and the professional level.

Drexler holds a long list of accolades including being honored as one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history.

Are you a die-hard Drexler fan? Can you be a high scorer like Clyde?

TAKE THIS QUIZ TO PROVE IT:

