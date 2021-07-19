These are 10 of the most hydrating fruits and veggies

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Not only is summer a time when we’re all considering our health a little more (hello bathing suits), but it’s also a time when it’s so important to stay hydrated.

Drinking water is great, but if it feels a bit monotonous at times, there are other ways to stay hydrated: through fruits and vegetables, and there are plenty that contain more than 85% water content, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Here are 10 fruits and vegetables to keep stocked in your fridge, to enjoy as healthy, hydrating snacks:

Cantaloupe Pineapple Watermelon Strawberries Peaches Lettuce Broccoli Celery Cucumbers Tomatoes

Another idea is to add some of these to an ice cold glass of water, to give it a little extra zing. We’re thinking the fruit might work best, but if you’re feeling wild, run with a veggie.

Hydrating might be just your first step in taking care of yourself this summer. If it’s part of a bigger plan for your health or weight loss, there are additional things you can do to contribute to that.

Ad

Coupling exercise with a good diet can make a difference. But if you’re still struggling to reach your goals, there are other options for you.

Innovative Lasers of Houston has made its mission to improve the health, wellness, and beauty of its patients by providing physician-customized laser programs and lifestyle education, among other things.

Physicians use a Zerona Laser to perform the first non-invasive body contouring procedure that effectively removes excess fat without negative side effects of surgery or fat-freezing methods.

Experts with Innovative Lasers say during the procedure, fat is emulsified and eliminated through the lymphatic system.

“Zerona is FDA-approved and has been tested by Harvard scientists,” according to Innovative Lasers, adding that study participants experienced an average reduction of 3 to 11 inches across the waist, hips and thighs in just two weeks.

Ad

To schedule a free consultation, or to learn more about the procedure, click or tap here.