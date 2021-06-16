Forget the fad diets: Lose weight the healthy way with expert help

Losing weight with the help of a professional can result in longer and healthier results.

We all know that trying to lose weight can be one of the hardest things to do, and with so many different fad diets out there, it can be impossible to keep the weight off even once you lose it.

There is the Atkins diet, Weight Watchers, keto, juice cleanses and more. Sure, you may lose some weight, but can you sustain it and stay healthy and fit on a fad diet?

Deborah B. Horn, DO, MPH, an obesity medicine specialist, suggests a healthier alternative — the UT Physicians Center for Obesity Medicine and Metabolic Performance (COMMP).

Obesity is recognized globally as a chronic disease, and like treatment for other chronic conditions, the assistance of an expert physician is needed, Horn said.

As the director of the center, Horn collaborates with a team of specialists to help provide a physician-led approach for individualized care to those struggling with their weight.

“Our focus is on lifelong intervention by creating new, healthy habits; recognizing psychological barriers; and interrupting physiology that promote weight gain through anti-obesity medication,” said Horn, who is also an assistant professor in the Department of Surgery at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth. “There’s a balance to achieve that creates the best quality of life for our patients.”

In addition to weight loss, patients can expect an improvement in other health issues related to obesity, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, heart disease, and even risk of complications from COVID-19.

Horn recommends the program to those ages 18 and older who have tried to lose weight and keep it off or have a body-mass index of 25 or greater.