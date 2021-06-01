How important is AC maintenance, considering the upcoming summer months?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It may not be officially summer just yet, but given the temperatures in Texas, it certainly feels like the season has arrived.

And this is why it’s so important to make sure your air conditioning is good to go, for the even hotter days on deck.

No one wants to be left in the heat with a broken AC unit, and no way of fixing the problem.

So, how should you prepare for the heat wave?

Jimmy Sanchez from One Hour Air Conditioning and Heating has some tips.

The easiest way to to avoid a broken AC unit in the middle of a heat wave is to check up on your AC, Sanchez said.

These yearly tune-ups can end up saving you so much money down the road if your AC flat-out stops working.

You can watch the video above to see all of the tips Sanchez has for keeping your AC in tip-top shape.