You can get a sneak peek at all the adorable pets before you adopt

On National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, it’s only right to make sure everyone has access to see all the adorable furry friends looking for their forever homes.

Did you know there are more than 40,000 animals that enter shelters each year in the greater Houston area alone? That’s enough to fill Minute Maid Stadium.

Best Friends Animal Society Houston, with KPRC 2 and Power Wizard, is holding its second annual virtual adoption event Friday that will allow anyone to preview thousands of pets available for adoption. What better way to do it than on social media?

KPRC Meteorologist Justin Stapleton and morning anchor Lisa Hernandez will host the live event on the shelter’s Instagram page @bfas_houston on Friday.

“Over the last year, so many amazing Houstonians have stepped up to adopt or foster homeless cats and dogs in our community,” Best Friends’ State Communications Strategist, Kerry McKeel, said. “In celebration of National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day, we are showcasing just a few of the thousands of animals that are available to adopt through our local municipal shelters rescues and through Best Friends Houston. We wish to thank Power Wizard for their partnership for the second year in a row -- their efforts help us reach as many animals lovers as possible in our community.”

Here’s the kicker: Following the virtual preview on Friday, an in-person live adoption event will be held Saturday and Sunday at shelters across the greater Houston area, including:

Who doesn’t want to cuddle some sweet furballs?