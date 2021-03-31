3 important things to know ahead of the (in-person) Nutcracker Market SPRING

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Houston’s ever-popular Nutcracker Market recently made the exciting announcement that it will be holding the event in person this spring.

The market will run April 16-18 at NRG Center, with nearly 150 merchants from across the country.

While that general information is pertinent, there are a few other important things you’ll want to be sure you’re aware of, ahead of the market.

1. Safety

The CEO of the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market, Patsy Chapman, said the event has been carefully and thoughtfully prepared to allow in-person shopping in a safe way.

“Many of the aspects of the market will look a little different, but ultimately, the experience of shopping for a great cause is still at the heart of this event,” she said.

The market and NRG Park are following guidance provided by federal, state and local government agencies.

Anyone ages 2 and older are required to wear a mask at all times. No exceptions.

Ad

There will be increased space between booths, and aisles will be 24 feet wide.

There will also be hand sanitizing stations available throughout the halls, and NRG Park will perform enhanced cleaning procedures throughout the day, including cleaning high-touch surfaces and deep cleaning every evening.

Health screenings, including temperature checks, will be performed on all people who enter NRG Park.

Click here to read more about all details on the safety plan.

2. Purchasing tickets

Tickets must be purchased in advance. There will not be any tickets available for purchase at the market. The tickets are also day specific, and they are limited, so it’s important to snag your tickets ahead of time.

Ad

No person will be admitted without a ticket, regardless of their age, so be sure you hang onto it once you’ve purchased it.

Tickets are available for $20 per person at Ticketmaster or $18 per person at any H-E-B Business Center.

3. When to visit

The market is usually busier in the morning, so if you’re looking to shop during a less crowded time, try going in the afternoon or evening. The weekend (especially Sunday) is also a great time to attend, as well, as it is a lot less busy than Friday.

The hours are as follows:

Friday, April 16: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, April, 17: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 18: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Have more questions? Want to find out more about the highly anticipated market? Visit the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market website by clicking here.