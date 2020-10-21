Want to look better on your next Zoom call? Skin spa helps make sense of all the options out there

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Getting ready for another Zoom call? Picking up your cellphone for another virtual meeting?

Love it or hate it, that’s what life looks like for a lot of us in 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic rages on and we’re all stuck behind our devices.

Speaking of those devices, the experts from the Institute of Anti-Aging Medicine and Skin Spa want to know: When you look at yourself in the computer, what do you see?

If the answer is:

Wrinkles

Dark circles under your eyes

Loss of volume in your cheeks and smile

Marionette lines

Thin lips

Dull skin or sun-damaged skin

... You can always do things like drink more water; apply SPF liberally, regardless of the weather; get a good night’s sleep and experiment with new lotions and moisturizers.

There might be an easy procedure that could restore your face to a more youthful look, as well, according to the skin spa.

Perhaps you’ve heard of Botox or Juvederm. Do you know when you’d use them?

Here are some of the functions, the experts at the Institute of Anti-Aging Medicine and Skin Spa said:

Botox: Softens lines and wrinkles in your forehead, frown lines and crow’s feet.

Juvederm fillers: Restore the loss of volume under the eyes, in the cheeks, in the smile lines; can also help with marionette lines and the lips.

A HydraFacial/Diamond Glow: Is best for dull skin. It exfoliates and nourishes for a nice glow.

A Photofacial: Removes brown spots, redness and spider veins on the face.

Another problem might be “tech neck.” Medically, this is exactly what it sounds like: neck problems due to overuse of your devices, and keeping your head and neck in that downward position.

Physically, some people might be developing lines in the neck from staring at their phones or computers all day.

There are some ways to prevent this -- or fix the problem, if you’re experiencing it already, the skin spa said.

Three ideas to consider:

Moisturize with quality products from the drug store or your physician’s office. (The institute recommends trying this ). Botox and fillers to reduce and soften the lines. Elevate your computer or cellphone so you’re not looking down, causing creases in your neck. Experts from the spa will show off four examples on “Houston Life.”

Another valuable tip? Get off your devices whenever possible. Get up, go for a walk and give your neck a break. It’s advice you’ve likely heard before, but it’s important. And perhaps these solution-based tips will help, too.