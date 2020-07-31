Back-to-school style: A guide for what to wear, based on your personality

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Can you believe back-to-school time is upon us?

No matter whether you’re in middle school, high school or college, and regardless of whether you’ll be starting the year virtually or in person, one thing is for sure: Many students are known to upgrade their wardrobes right about now, in anticipation of this next chapter.

So, what will you wear? Whether you’ll be going to the classroom, after-school practices or just out with friends on the weekends, you’ll want to feel confident in your clothes -- or perhaps you should consider updating your look.

We’ll help you figure out what to wear -- and get those wheels turning, mentally! -- based on who you are and what styles you gravitate toward.

The fashion experts at Sun & Ski helped break down the following personality types and offer suggestions.

Artistic Vintage-Inspired Student

Do you tend to see and take in all the beauty the world has to offer? There’s so much to appreciate every day, from a gorgeous sunset to a vibrant day at the lake. Your style is probably a little bit throwback, a little bit vintage, and it changes, depending on your mood. We see you.

We love this look. (Photo provided by Sun & Ski Sports)

These are some brands you should check out, according to the experts:

Billabong

Rip Curl

Fjällräven Kånken

Bohemian Fashionista Student

Are you the fashion-forward one in your group of friends, but not so much in a traditional, trendy sense? Your style matches your personality: Free, go-with-the-flow and effortless. You’re always ahead of the curve -- we don’t need to tell you; your friends remind you of this constantly. It’s a vibe.

A very relaxed, natural vibe. (Photo provided by Sun & Ski Sports)

These are some brands you should check out, according to the experts:

Billabong

Rip Curl

Sorel sandals

Campus/Neighborhood Cyclist Student

We get it, you just want to be hitting the pavement! You’re always out and about -- making friends in the neighborhood, collecting new followers on social media, and introducing people to one another. You don’t just roll with one group of friends; you’re cool with everyone. Your look is approachable, fresh and current.

A day spent on your bike is a great day. (Photo provided by Sun & Ski Sports)

These are some brands you should check out, according to the experts:

Giro

Camelback

FOX

Edgy Skater Student

Whether you like to skate, skateboard or just kick it in some Vans, this aesthetic is timeless. It’s edgy (just like you), it’s true to form, and regardless of the season, there are no questions about what brands you’ll want to wear and the styles you’ll rock.

We love this edgy style. (Photo provided by Sun & Ski Sports)

These are some brands you should check out, according to the experts:

VANS

Volcom

Dickies

Santa Cruz

Outdoorsy Student/The Traveler

If we had to guess, if you’re invited somewhere and it involves the great outdoors, you’re in.

Biking? Yes. Golfing? Sure. Camping? Of course. Skiing? Let’s pack the car.

Everyone has that spontaneous, outdoorsy friend who’s up for anything (except binge-watching the same old series on Netflix for the 90th time). Can you picture this person, or are you that friend?

You’re probably not thinking much about style, per se, but you still want to look good. You’re after comfort, accessibility, and the top brands you know you can count on.

A super effortless look for back-to-school season. (Photo provided by Sun & Ski Sports)

These are some brands you should check out, according to the experts:

Chaco

Patagonia

The North Face

Camelbak

Preppy Casual Student

If you care about fashion but you’re not exactly following Fashion Week NYC trends, you probably fall under the preppy label. You like a classic, polished, clean look, without feeling like you’re dressing up or overdoing it. If we had to guess, you’re moderately involved in school activities and functions, you’re always up to try a new hang-out spot and people gravitate toward your positive energy. Your style is basic but evolved. You know what you like.

Very preppy. (Photo provided by Sun & Ski Sports)

These are some brands you should check out, according to the experts:

Sperry

Hunter Boots

Keds

Herschel

Jadelynn Brooke

The Athletic Student

Hey there, superstar! No matter what sport you play or how you spend your free time (although if we had to guess, you’re probably at practice or hitting the gym), you want to look good in an outfit you know will keep you comfortable and able to keep up. Who could blame you?

Athletic style can be translated in a myriad of ways. (Photo provided by Sun & Ski Sports)

These are some brands you should check out, according to the experts:

Under Armour

The North Face

Adidas

VSCO Student

This laidback aesthetic is a crossover -- it’s a little bit ’90s fashion and a little bit surfer girl or guy.

You’re hip, your look is very “now” and of course you have more than 200 likes on all of your most recent Instagram posts. In case you feel like the same old outfits are getting a bit stale, we have some recommendations.

Calling all VSCO students! (Photo provided by Sun & Ski Sports)

These are some brands you should check out, according to the experts:

Roxy

Pura Vida

Hydroflask

Birkenstock

O’Neill

Sun and Ski, by the way, has a back-to-school sale running now through Aug. 17.

Happy shopping!