Back-to-school style: A guide for what to wear, based on your personality

Can you believe back-to-school time is upon us?
No matter whether you’re in middle school, high school or college, and regardless of whether you’ll be starting the year virtually or in person, one thing is for sure: Many students are known to upgrade their wardrobes right about now, in anticipation of this next chapter.
So, what will you wear? Whether you’ll be going to the classroom, after-school practices or just out with friends on the weekends, you’ll want to feel confident in your clothes -- or perhaps you should consider updating your look.
We’ll help you figure out what to wear -- and get those wheels turning, mentally! -- based on who you are and what styles you gravitate toward.
The fashion experts at Sun & Ski helped break down the following personality types and offer suggestions.
Artistic Vintage-Inspired Student
Do you tend to see and take in all the beauty the world has to offer? There’s so much to appreciate every day, from a gorgeous sunset to a vibrant day at the lake. Your style is probably a little bit throwback, a little bit vintage, and it changes, depending on your mood. We see you.
Shop the look: T-shirt | Shorts | Backpack | Shoes
These are some brands you should check out, according to the experts:
- Billabong
- Rip Curl
- Fjällräven Kånken
Bohemian Fashionista Student
Are you the fashion-forward one in your group of friends, but not so much in a traditional, trendy sense? Your style matches your personality: Free, go-with-the-flow and effortless. You’re always ahead of the curve -- we don’t need to tell you; your friends remind you of this constantly. It’s a vibe.
Shop the look: Dress | Sandals | Backpack
These are some brands you should check out, according to the experts:
- Billabong
- Rip Curl
- Sorel sandals
Campus/Neighborhood Cyclist Student
We get it, you just want to be hitting the pavement! You’re always out and about -- making friends in the neighborhood, collecting new followers on social media, and introducing people to one another. You don’t just roll with one group of friends; you’re cool with everyone. Your look is approachable, fresh and current.
Shop the look: Cycling jacket | Bike | Helmet | Backpack | Shoes | Pants
These are some brands you should check out, according to the experts:
- Giro
- Camelback
- FOX
Edgy Skater Student
Whether you like to skate, skateboard or just kick it in some Vans, this aesthetic is timeless. It’s edgy (just like you), it’s true to form, and regardless of the season, there are no questions about what brands you’ll want to wear and the styles you’ll rock.
Shop the look: Hooded sweatshirt | Long-sleeved shirt | Shoes - one option | Shoes - another idea | Longboard
These are some brands you should check out, according to the experts:
- VANS
- Volcom
- Dickies
- Santa Cruz
Outdoorsy Student/The Traveler
If we had to guess, if you’re invited somewhere and it involves the great outdoors, you’re in.
Biking? Yes. Golfing? Sure. Camping? Of course. Skiing? Let’s pack the car.
Everyone has that spontaneous, outdoorsy friend who’s up for anything (except binge-watching the same old series on Netflix for the 90th time). Can you picture this person, or are you that friend?
You’re probably not thinking much about style, per se, but you still want to look good. You’re after comfort, accessibility, and the top brands you know you can count on.
Shop the look: Romper | Sandals | Activity tracker | Backpack
These are some brands you should check out, according to the experts:
- Chaco
- Patagonia
- The North Face
- Camelbak
Preppy Casual Student
If you care about fashion but you’re not exactly following Fashion Week NYC trends, you probably fall under the preppy label. You like a classic, polished, clean look, without feeling like you’re dressing up or overdoing it. If we had to guess, you’re moderately involved in school activities and functions, you’re always up to try a new hang-out spot and people gravitate toward your positive energy. Your style is basic but evolved. You know what you like.
Shop the look: Dress | Water bottle | Sandals | Backpack
These are some brands you should check out, according to the experts:
- Sperry
- Hunter Boots
- Keds
- Herschel
- Jadelynn Brooke
The Athletic Student
Hey there, superstar! No matter what sport you play or how you spend your free time (although if we had to guess, you’re probably at practice or hitting the gym), you want to look good in an outfit you know will keep you comfortable and able to keep up. Who could blame you?
Shop the look: Jacket | Pants | Shoes | Backpack
These are some brands you should check out, according to the experts:
- Under Armour
- The North Face
- Adidas
VSCO Student
This laidback aesthetic is a crossover -- it’s a little bit ’90s fashion and a little bit surfer girl or guy.
You’re hip, your look is very “now” and of course you have more than 200 likes on all of your most recent Instagram posts. In case you feel like the same old outfits are getting a bit stale, we have some recommendations.
Shop the look: T-shirt | Backpack | Pants | Sandals | Water bottle
These are some brands you should check out, according to the experts:
- Roxy
- Pura Vida
- Hydroflask
- Birkenstock
- O’Neill
Sun and Ski, by the way, has a back-to-school sale running now through Aug. 17.
Happy shopping!