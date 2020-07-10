We asked, you answered: A peek into what you’re stocking in your hurricane kits

We’re about a month or so into hurricane season, and you can never be too prepared.
As most Texans are well aware, the experts recommend keeping a hurricane “kit,” or list of items ready to go, in case a big storm rolls into town or disaster strikes.
Related: Are you prepared for a hurricane? Here’s a checklist of supplies to have on hand
On Click2Houston.com, we’ve written about the topic a number of times; for example, in the URL linked above.
But we like to hear from our readers and viewers, as well. So we asked: What’s in your kit? If you could add any items to our suggested list, what would they be? And, perhaps most importantly, what action items would you take if you knew we might be on the brink of a weather emergency?
In no particular order, here are some of the recommendations:
- Stock non-perishable foods. <Read more: 9 of the absolute best canned foods you should stock up on>
- Make sure you have enough water. <Read more: How exactly to store fresh water safely in case of an emergency>
- Fill your tank with gas.
- Stock pet food. <Read more: 5 of the best ways to keep your pets safe when a natural disaster strikes>
- Withdraw some cash.
- Organize your important documents.
- Make sure you have batteries.
- Get a radio.
- Find your first-aid kit.
- Check on any flashlights: Do you have enough? Are they in working condition? Do you have the right kinds of batteries?
- Get masks, for you and anyone else in your family, in case you need to come into contact with others. (Especially vital this year; this was likely NOT on your list, pre-pandemic). <Read more: This is what hurricane disaster sheltering could look like in a pandemic>
- Buy or make sure you have a manual can-opener.
- Organize/ensure you have all your family’s medicine.
- A generator is great, if there’s time. <Learn more about generators.>
- Fill your bathtubs with water.
Those suggestions are excellent -- we especially loved the mask tip!
Anything else you’d like to add? Let us know in the comments.