Katy ISD offers to house displaced animals after Rodeo Houston shutdown

KATY, Texas – After the City of Houston, Harris County and health department leaders canceled the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR) due to coronavirus concerns, competition animals from across the country scheduled to be housed at Reliant Park needed to be removed from the site as well.

Rodeo officials said they reached out to local partners, including Katy Independent School District, to assist with accommodating participants’ animals by providing barn shelter overnight.

On Wednesday at 7 p.m., Katy ISD opened doors to their Gerald D. Young Agricultural Sciences Center, located at 5825 Katy Hockley Cut Off Rd. to all Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo participants who are in need of housing for their competition animals.

The district said barn numbers 1 through 7 are available for use. Katy ISD personnel, including teachers, grounds staff and law enforcement, were on-site to greet and assist the animal guests.