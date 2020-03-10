WATCH: Houston Rodeo audience lights up NRG Stadium for Chris Young during emotional performance

HOUSTON – Chris Young performed on the first night of spring break stampede at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, entertaining more than 50,000 attendees.

If you missed it, you missed out. Many fans expressed online how great of a night it was. Here’s what they had to say:

Chris Young was amazing tonight 💙 — lina 🎐 (@linaS1V) March 10, 2020

Chris Young never disappoints me. I love seeing him at the rodeo 🥺 — Cayla 🌸 (@YoCaylaaAlysee_) March 10, 2020

During the concert, Young performed his current single, “Drowning,” written about the death of a friend. During the song, fans lit up NRG Stadium by holding up their cellphones.

i gotta say missin you comes in waves, and tonight im drowning 😢❤️ #ChrisYoung pic.twitter.com/EBODvXTEDq — Angelica (@luzadleon) March 10, 2020

Amazed by the moment, Young tweeted a video from his performance saying “Houston you are unreal...”