67ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

67ºF

Rodeo

WATCH: Houston Rodeo audience lights up NRG Stadium for Chris Young during emotional performance

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Rodeo, Houston Rodeo, Chris Young, Concerts, Music
Chris Young performs at the Houston Livestock Show in Rodeo on March 9, 2020.
Chris Young performs at the Houston Livestock Show in Rodeo on March 9, 2020. (HLSR)

HOUSTON – Chris Young performed on the first night of spring break stampede at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, entertaining more than 50,000 attendees.

If you missed it, you missed out. Many fans expressed online how great of a night it was. Here’s what they had to say:

During the concert, Young performed his current single, “Drowning,” written about the death of a friend. During the song, fans lit up NRG Stadium by holding up their cellphones.

Amazed by the moment, Young tweeted a video from his performance saying “Houston you are unreal...”

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: