Maren Morris, nine months pregnant, wowed Houston Rodeo fans
HOUSTON – Houston Rodeo fans were blown away by Maren Morris Saturday night.
The country music singer performed a number of hits while being nine months pregnant.
She was even impressed by her feat.
That’s a wrap, Texas. #9monthsAndDidTheFreakingRodeo 🤠🤠🤠 pic.twitter.com/4kypoL46U2— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 8, 2020
Fans raved about Maren Morris’ performance.
Here are some of the tweets about the concert:
@MarenMorris was absolutely amazing @ Rodeo Houston tonight 💫😍 pic.twitter.com/DSTe7ByDxD— Karli Ann (@kseilheimer) March 8, 2020
#HeroArtist Maren Morris plays, “Once” during her #RodeoHouston debut in front of a record 64,000 fans at NRG Stadium, in Houston, TX on Saturday, March 7, 2020. No doubt her most powerful vocal! @MarenMorris pic.twitter.com/jdur3jBrTj— Coy Bailey II (@coypaulbailey) March 8, 2020
see you soon queen @MarenMorris pic.twitter.com/YaXhfOv8V9— colby (@gofightswift) March 7, 2020
@MarenMorris welcome home! #HoustonRodeo ❤️s you! pic.twitter.com/WZ4lIqZTxW— KP (@kpphotographer) March 8, 2020
Maren Morris was phenomenal. Even at 9 months pregnant she did not fail to hit every single note. pic.twitter.com/Xyezxn8fky— Hann Marie 🌻 (@fithan32) March 8, 2020
We weren’t ready for you to end 😫😫 @MarenMorris @RODEOHOUSTON pic.twitter.com/K6U8RC7ZMN— r i l e e (@rileecarterr) March 8, 2020
