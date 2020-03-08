Maren Morris, nine months pregnant, wowed Houston Rodeo fans

HOUSTON – Houston Rodeo fans were blown away by Maren Morris Saturday night.

The country music singer performed a number of hits while being nine months pregnant.

She was even impressed by her feat.

Fans raved about Maren Morris’ performance.

Here are some of the tweets about the concert:

@MarenMorris was absolutely amazing @ Rodeo Houston tonight 💫😍 pic.twitter.com/DSTe7ByDxD — Karli Ann (@kseilheimer) March 8, 2020

#HeroArtist Maren Morris plays, “Once” during her #RodeoHouston debut in front of a record 64,000 fans at NRG Stadium, in Houston, TX on Saturday, March 7, 2020. No doubt her most powerful vocal! @MarenMorris pic.twitter.com/jdur3jBrTj — Coy Bailey II (@coypaulbailey) March 8, 2020

Maren Morris was phenomenal. Even at 9 months pregnant she did not fail to hit every single note. pic.twitter.com/Xyezxn8fky — Hann Marie 🌻 (@fithan32) March 8, 2020