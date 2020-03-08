52ºF

Maren Morris, nine months pregnant, wowed Houston Rodeo fans

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Maren Morris performed at the Houston Rodeo Saturday. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Houston Rodeo fans were blown away by Maren Morris Saturday night.

The country music singer performed a number of hits while being nine months pregnant.

She was even impressed by her feat.

Fans raved about Maren Morris’ performance.

Here are some of the tweets about the concert:

