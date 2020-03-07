WATCH: Chance the Rapper displays his ultimate love for Houston at the rodeo

HOUSTON – If you missed night three of the Houston Rodeo, you missed a good show.

Chance the Rapper made his rodeo debut on Friday and fans are online are saying it’s one of the best concerts they’ve ever attended.

@chancetherapper you brought me to TEARS tonight, I truly felt blessed. Houston loves you, I love you, keep doing you man. Thank you for a night I will never forget 😭🙌🏻 #3 — hannah sledge (@thesledgehammaa) March 7, 2020

So i went to my first ever concert tonight thanks to my baby 💜 and i just want to say S/O to @chancetherapper you did your thing tonight king and thank you for being the down to earth and honest person you are. Definitely gave me a good memory to start my bday weekend off with — kare.bear (@mskarrie3901) March 7, 2020

@chancetherapper I really enjoyed your performance today at the NRG Stadium. You had me jumping and screaming my butt off tonight. You made Houston jump tonight. Love you bro❤ — � FᵣₒzₑₙRD (@rroderickk_) March 7, 2020

The rapper performed everything from big singles like “No Problem," and fan favorites like “Blessings” from his 2016 mixtape.

During his set, the rapper performed a cover of “Barre Baby” by legendary Houston rapper Big Moe who passed away in 2007.

The artist also gave shout outs to Houston-natives Megan Thee Stallion and DJ Screw.

Favorite part of the night was @chancetherapper shouting out Big Moe, DJ Screw and @theestallion 🔥 — alexis (@alexxisxo_) March 7, 2020

The rapper displayed a deep love for Houston and received it right back.

Here’s what attendees had to say about the show:

I can’t believe I got to witness @chancetherapper live!! He performs with NOTHING BUT SOOOOUL and you could feel it through the entire stadium! Im still in disbelief, it was such a beautiful experience ✨✨✨ #RodeoHouston — Syra (@syranicole_) March 7, 2020