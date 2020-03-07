47ºF

WATCH: Chance the Rapper displays his ultimate love for Houston at the rodeo

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

HOUSTON – If you missed night three of the Houston Rodeo, you missed a good show.

Chance the Rapper made his rodeo debut on Friday and fans are online are saying it’s one of the best concerts they’ve ever attended.

The rapper performed everything from big singles like “No Problem," and fan favorites like “Blessings” from his 2016 mixtape.

During his set, the rapper performed a cover of “Barre Baby” by legendary Houston rapper Big Moe who passed away in 2007.

The artist also gave shout outs to Houston-natives Megan Thee Stallion and DJ Screw.

The rapper displayed a deep love for Houston and received it right back.

Here’s what attendees had to say about the show:

