WATCH: Chance the Rapper displays his ultimate love for Houston at the rodeo
HOUSTON – If you missed night three of the Houston Rodeo, you missed a good show.
Chance the Rapper made his rodeo debut on Friday and fans are online are saying it’s one of the best concerts they’ve ever attended.
@chancetherapper you brought me to TEARS tonight, I truly felt blessed. Houston loves you, I love you, keep doing you man. Thank you for a night I will never forget 😭🙌🏻 #3— hannah sledge (@thesledgehammaa) March 7, 2020
So i went to my first ever concert tonight thanks to my baby 💜 and i just want to say S/O to @chancetherapper you did your thing tonight king and thank you for being the down to earth and honest person you are. Definitely gave me a good memory to start my bday weekend off with— kare.bear (@mskarrie3901) March 7, 2020
@chancetherapper I really enjoyed your performance today at the NRG Stadium. You had me jumping and screaming my butt off tonight. You made Houston jump tonight. Love you bro❤— � FᵣₒzₑₙRD (@rroderickk_) March 7, 2020
The rapper performed everything from big singles like “No Problem," and fan favorites like “Blessings” from his 2016 mixtape.
@chancetherapper Best performance I’ve seen in my life🔥🔥🔥🔥 #RodeoHouston pic.twitter.com/Tns0AJPilC— Terrance Trevino (@lil_trevino43) March 7, 2020
#ChancetheRapper put on a phenomenal show!! Amazing job!! @chancetherapper #HLSR pic.twitter.com/qDMZ2OMAmh— Tori Rasberry (@Rasberry_TR) March 7, 2020
During his set, the rapper performed a cover of “Barre Baby” by legendary Houston rapper Big Moe who passed away in 2007.
@chancetherapper at the @RODEOHOUSTON was pretty cool! Especially after this Big Moe tribute! 🤘🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/EiOJFLDWiJ— htx.eric ◟̽◞̽ (@EricSoReal_) March 7, 2020
The artist also gave shout outs to Houston-natives Megan Thee Stallion and DJ Screw.
Favorite part of the night was @chancetherapper shouting out Big Moe, DJ Screw and @theestallion 🔥— alexis (@alexxisxo_) March 7, 2020
The rapper displayed a deep love for Houston and received it right back.
Here’s what attendees had to say about the show:
I can’t believe I got to witness @chancetherapper live!! He performs with NOTHING BUT SOOOOUL and you could feel it through the entire stadium! Im still in disbelief, it was such a beautiful experience ✨✨✨ #RodeoHouston— Syra (@syranicole_) March 7, 2020
@chancetherapper the concert was everything I thought it would be! You are gifted man! Love hearing your authenticity. Excited to see what’s to come from you!# and through your music!— Joshua Berry (@stg_meta) March 7, 2020
