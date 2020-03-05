Stay out of the rain: Enjoy these fun indoor activities at the Rodeo
HOUSTON – Houston weather is anything but predictable, but just because it rains doesn’t mean you have to cancel your Rodeo plans.
From the shopping to the Agventure, there are plenty of things for everyone to enjoy indoors.
Here are just a few things:
In the back of the NRG Center, you can walk through and see livestock including sheep, cows and more.
You can also sit and watch people show prize livestock.
Feed and pet some adorable animals, including baby goats, deer and alpacas.
If you are looking for a break or something to eat, check out one of the many food vendors inside NRG Center.
Have some fun at the Agventure, which includes a new interactive parakeet exhibit, the Rabbit Hole, seed planting and more.
See some cute, newborn animals inside the NRG Center.
You can also watch an artist create a balloon sculpture that will evolve throughout the duration of the rodeo.
Check out the gallery below for more photos of indoor fun at the Rodeo.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.