Stay out of the rain: Enjoy these fun indoor activities at the Rodeo

HOUSTON – Houston weather is anything but predictable, but just because it rains doesn’t mean you have to cancel your Rodeo plans.

From the shopping to the Agventure, there are plenty of things for everyone to enjoy indoors.

Here are just a few things:

See cows and other livestock at NRG Center (KPRC)

In the back of the NRG Center, you can walk through and see livestock including sheep, cows and more.

Watch the livestock show at NRG Center (KPRC)

You can also sit and watch people show prize livestock.

Enjoy a petting zoo at NRG Center (KPRC)

Feed and pet some adorable animals, including baby goats, deer and alpacas.

Food inside NRG Center (KPRC)

If you are looking for a break or something to eat, check out one of the many food vendors inside NRG Center.

The Agventure at NRG Center. (KPRC)

Have some fun at the Agventure, which includes a new interactive parakeet exhibit, the Rabbit Hole, seed planting and more.

Baby animals at NRG Center. (KPRC)

See some cute, newborn animals inside the NRG Center.

Watch an artist create a balloon sculpture at NRG Center. (KPRC)

You can also watch an artist create a balloon sculpture that will evolve throughout the duration of the rodeo.

Check out the gallery below for more photos of indoor fun at the Rodeo.