Here are all the winners of the Houston Rodeo 2020 World’s Championship BBQ Contest

Fayette County Go Texan named grand champion

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: Houston Rodeo, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, Fayette County Go Texan, Operation BBQ Relief
HOUSTON – Fayette County Go Texan awarded Overall Grand Champion at the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, according to a release.

More than 250 barbecue teams competed in the competition from Feb. 27 – 29. Teams across Texas and the world battled in a cook-off in the following categories: brisket, ribs, chicken, Go Texan and Dutch oven dessert.

For the first time, the contest hosted a Jr. Cook-off, per the release. More than 20 participants, ages 8 to 14 years old, competed. The competitors were given a steak to prepare and were judged on appearance/presentation, tenderness and taste.

Here is the full list of winners:

Overall

  • Grand Champion Overall – Fayette County Go Texan
  • Reserve Grand Champion Overall – Operation BBQ Relief

Brisket

  • Champion – Williamson County Go Texan
  • Second Place – Energy in Motion
  • Third Place – Rio Valley Meat BBQ

Ribs

  • Champion – BBQ Social Club
  • Second Place – Metro Go Texan 3 – Double Trouble Kookers 2
  • Third Place – Ram’s Club

Chicken

  • Champion – Lavaca County Go Texan
  • Second Place – The Tumble Inn
  • Third Place – Men in Black

Go Texan

  • Grand Champion – Fayette County Go Texan
  • Reserve Champion – Lavaca County Go Texan

Dutch over dessert

  • Champion – Madison County Go Texan – Caramelized Pecan Cheesecake
  • Second Place – Wharton County Go Texan – Pecan Pie Cheesecake Bars
  • Third Place – Lingon & Dill BBQ Team (Sweden) – Chocolate Cake

Jr. Cook-off

  • First Place – Evan Arocha – Pittmaker BBQ Addiction
  • Second Place – Ian Brown – Wharton County Go Texan
  • Third Place – Cooper Odenbach – Burleson County Go Texan

Specialty awards

  • Best Façade – Saddle Tramps
  • Go Texan Best Façade – Cherokee County
  • Best Overall Theme – Saddle Tramps
  • Go Texan Best Overall Theme – Mills County
  • Best Recycling – Holy Cow
  • Go Texan Best Recycling – Orange County

