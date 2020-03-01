Here are all the winners of the Houston Rodeo 2020 World’s Championship BBQ Contest
Fayette County Go Texan named grand champion
HOUSTON – Fayette County Go Texan awarded Overall Grand Champion at the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, according to a release.
More than 250 barbecue teams competed in the competition from Feb. 27 – 29. Teams across Texas and the world battled in a cook-off in the following categories: brisket, ribs, chicken, Go Texan and Dutch oven dessert.
For the first time, the contest hosted a Jr. Cook-off, per the release. More than 20 participants, ages 8 to 14 years old, competed. The competitors were given a steak to prepare and were judged on appearance/presentation, tenderness and taste.
Here is the full list of winners:
Overall
- Grand Champion Overall – Fayette County Go Texan
- Reserve Grand Champion Overall – Operation BBQ Relief
Brisket
- Champion – Williamson County Go Texan
- Second Place – Energy in Motion
- Third Place – Rio Valley Meat BBQ
Ribs
- Champion – BBQ Social Club
- Second Place – Metro Go Texan 3 – Double Trouble Kookers 2
- Third Place – Ram’s Club
Chicken
- Champion – Lavaca County Go Texan
- Second Place – The Tumble Inn
- Third Place – Men in Black
Go Texan
- Grand Champion – Fayette County Go Texan
- Reserve Champion – Lavaca County Go Texan
Dutch over dessert
- Champion – Madison County Go Texan – Caramelized Pecan Cheesecake
- Second Place – Wharton County Go Texan – Pecan Pie Cheesecake Bars
- Third Place – Lingon & Dill BBQ Team (Sweden) – Chocolate Cake
Jr. Cook-off
- First Place – Evan Arocha – Pittmaker BBQ Addiction
- Second Place – Ian Brown – Wharton County Go Texan
- Third Place – Cooper Odenbach – Burleson County Go Texan
Specialty awards
- Best Façade – Saddle Tramps
- Go Texan Best Façade – Cherokee County
- Best Overall Theme – Saddle Tramps
- Go Texan Best Overall Theme – Mills County
- Best Recycling – Holy Cow
- Go Texan Best Recycling – Orange County
