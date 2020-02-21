Check out this year’s winning student artwork at RodeoHouston

HOUSTON – From colored drawings, mixed mediums, to monochromatic drawings and paintings across elementary and junior high levels, judges awarded two students the Grand Champion and the Reserve Grand Champion for their work.

Over 200,000 students from across Texas participated in RodeoHouston’s School Art Program, where they pitched in their art skills to contribute to the Rodeo’s gallery. Of those students, 72 were selected to participate in the School Art Auction on March 15.

The winning artwork will be displayed in the Hayloft Gallery located inside NRG Center throughout the 2020 Rodeo season.