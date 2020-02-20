Here are all of the dates you need to know for the 2020 Houston Rodeo

These are all of the dates you need to know about for the 2020 Houston Rodeo.

March 3

8 a.m.

NCHA Cutting: $5,000 Novice Horse - NRG Arena

NCHA Cutting: $35,000 Non-Pro - NRG Arena

NCHA Cutting: $50,000 Amateur - NRG Arena

10 a.m.

Ranching & Wildlife Expo (closes at 7 p.m.) - NRG Center, East End 2nd Floor

11 a.m.

Family Entertainment (hourly, ends at 6 p.m.) - The Junction

The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight) - The Junction

1 p.m.

Youth Cattle Show: American Aberdeen NRG Center – Main Arena (East Side)

Youth Steer Show: Wagyu NRG Center – Main Arena (West Side)

2:30 p.m.

Open Cattle Show: American Red Brangus NRG Center – Main Arena (West Side)

4 p.m.

Live Music: Keith Hickle - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

4:30 p.m.

Open Cattle Show: Red Angus NRG Center – Main Arena (East Side)

5 p.m.

Open Cattle Show: Hereford/Polled Hereford NRG Center – Main Arena (West Side)

5:30 p.m.

Cattle Sale: United Braford Breeders NRG Center – East Arena

6:30 p.m.

Live Music: Trent Cowie Band - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

6:45 p.m.

Super Series I Round 1, followed by Midland in concert - NRG Stadium

10:15 p.m.

Live Music: Josh Grider - The Hideout, NRG Park

March 4

8 a.m.

NCHA Cutting: $25,000 Novice Non-Pro - NRG Arena

NCHA Cutting: $15,000 Amateur - NRG Arena

NCHA Cutting: Open - NRG Arena

NCHA Cutting: $35,000 Non-Pro Finals - NRG Arena

Open Cattle Show: Simmental NRG Center – Main Arena (East Side)

Open Cattle Show: Charolais NRG Center – Main Arena (West Side)

10 a.m.

Cattle Sale: All Breeds Commercial Sale - NRG Arena Sales Pavilion

Ranching & Wildlife Expo (closes at 7 p.m.) - NRG Center, East End. 2nd Floor

10:30 a.m.

Open Cattle Show: Simbrah - NRG Center, Main Arena (East Side)

11 a.m.

Open Cattle Show: American Aberdeen - NRG Center, Main Arena (West Side)

Family Entertainment (hourly, ends at 6 p.m.) - The Junction

The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight) - The Junction

1 p.m.

Carnival (closes at midnight)

2 p.m.

Open Cattle Show: Texas Wagyu - NRG Center, Main Arena (West Side)

3 p.m.

Open Cattle Show: Braford Base - NRG Center, Main Arena (East Side)

Open Cattle Show: Braford - NRG Center, Main Arena (East Side)

4 p.m.

Live Music: Keith Hickle - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

4:30 p.m.

Open Cattle Show: Angus - NRG Center, Main Arena (West Side)

5 p.m.

Red, White and Blue Salute to the Military - The Junction

6:30 p.m.

Live Music: Shay Domann, Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

6:45 p.m.

Super Series I Round 2, followed by Willie Nelson in concert - NRG Stadium

7 p.m.

Cattle Sale: International Brahman - NRG Center – East Arena

10:15 p.m.

Live Music: Wynn Williams - The Hideout, NRG Park

March 5

8 a.m.

NCHA Cutting: $5,000 Novice Non-Pro - NRG Arena

NCHA Cutting: $25,000 Novice Horse - NRG Arena

NCHA Cutting: $15,000 Amateur Finals - NRG Arena

Open Cattle Show: Brahman Females - NRG Center, Main Arena

Open Breeding Sheep Show - NRG Center, East Arena

10 a.m.

Sensory Friendly Carnival Experience (ends at 1 p.m.) Select Areas of the Carnival

Ranching & Wildlife Expo (closes at 7 p.m.) NRG Center – East End. 2nd Floor

11 a.m.

Gold Buckle Foodie Awards - Café on the Park

Family Entertainment (hourly, ends at 6 p.m.) - The Junction

The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight) - The Junction

4 p.m.

Carnival (closes at midnight) - NRG Park

4 p.m.

Live Music: Sarah Hobbs - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

4:30 p.m.

Texas Wine Celebration Day Complimentary Public Wine Tasting (ends at 6:30 p.m.) Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Hillside Tent

6:30 p.m.

Live Music: Pauline Reese - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

6:45 p.m.

Super Series 1 Championship round, followed by Becky G in concert - NRG Stadium

10:15 p.m.

Live Music: Croy and the Boys - The Hideout, NRG Park

March 6

8 a.m.

Open Cattle Show: Brahman Bulls - NRG Center, Main Arena (West Side)

Open Cattle Show: International Brangus & Red Brangus Bulls - NRG Center, Main Arena (East Side)

Open Cattle Show: Ultra Brangus & Red Brangus Bulls - NRG Center, Main Arena (East Side)

Junior Breeding Sheep Show - NRG Center, East Arena

9 a.m.

Contest: 4-H & FFA Beef Quiz Bowl Preliminary Rounds - NRG Center, 600 Series, 2nd Floor

Cowboy Mounted Shooting - NRG Arena

10 a.m.

Ranching & Wildlife Expo (closes at 7 p.m.) - NRG Center, East End, 2nd Floor

Cattle Sale: Beefmaster Magic XX - NRG Arena, Sales Pavilion

11 a.m.

Family Entertainment (hourly, ends at 6 p.m.) - The Junction

The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight) - The Junction

1 p.m.

Cattle Sale: Beefmaster Classic - NRG Arena, Sales Pavilion

2 p.m.

Ranching & Wildlife Auction - NRG Center – Main Club

4 p.m.

Carnival (closes at midnight) - NRG Park

Music: Sarah Hobbs - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

6 p.m.

Cattle Sale: Santa Gertrudis (video sale) - NRG Center, Rooms 201-203

6:45 p.m.

Super Series II Round 1, followed by Chance the Rapper in concert - NRG Stadium

7 p.m.

Live Music: Heather Rayleen Band - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

7:30 p.m.

Hypnotist: Dale K. - Stars over Texas Stage

10:15 p.m.

Live Music: Jake Worthington - The Hideout, NRG Park

March 7

7 a.m.

Contest: Intercollegiate Meat Judging (senior college) - Martin Preferred Foods

8 a.m.

Open Cattle Show: International Brangus & Red Brangus Females - NRG Center, Main Arena (East Side)

Open Cattle Show: Ultra Brangus & Red Brangus Females - NRG Center, Main Arena (East Side)

Open Cattle Show: Beefmaster - NRG Center, Main Arena (West Side)

Contest: 4-H & FFA Floriculture Judging - NRG Center, Rooms 202-205, 2nd Floor

Contest: 4-H & FFA Nursery Landscape Judging - NRG Center, Rooms 600-603, 2nd Floor

9 a.m.

Ranching & Wildlife Poster Board Competition Presentations - NRG Center, Room 207

Contest: Intercollegiate Meat Judging (junior college) - Martin Preferred Foods

Contest: 4-H & FFA Range & Pasture Plant ID Judging - NRG Arena, Rooms 2 & 3

Cavy Show - NRG Arena, Hall B

Cowboy Mounted Shooting - NRG Arena

10 a.m.

Ranching & Wildlife Expo (closes at 5 p.m.) - NRG Center, Rooms 204-205, 2nd Floor

Youth Rabbit Show: Meat Pen - NRG Arena, Hall B

The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight) - The Junction

Carnival (closes at midnight) - NRG Park

11 a.m.

Family Entertainment (hourly, ends at 6 p.m.) - The Junction

Contest: 4-H & FFA Range & Pasture Plant ID Judging Awards - NRG Arena, Rooms 2 & 3

Noon

Live Music: Megan McCallon - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

Contest: 4-H & FFA Floriculture Judging Awards - NRG Center, Rooms 602-603

Contest: 4-H & FFA Nursery Landscape Judging Awards - NRG Center, Rooms 602-603

Contest: Youth Rabbit Judging - NRG Arena, Room 1

1 p.m.

Live Music: The Dyllan Culp Band - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

Ranching & Wildlife Video Competition Presentations - NRG Center, Room 207

2:30 p.m.

Open Cattle Show: Santa Gertrudis - NRG Center, Main Arena (West Side)

3:45 p.m.

Super Series II Round 2, followed by Maren Morris in concert - NRG Stadium

6 p.m.

Live Music: Martin Griffin Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

7 p.m.

Live Music: Chelsea Bain Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

Mariachi Invitational - Arena Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Cattle Sale: Genetic Edge Brangus - NRG Center, Rooms 204-205

Hypnotist: Dale K. - Stars Over Texas Stage

8:30 p.m.

Live Music: Pauline Reese - The Hideout

March 8

7 a.m.

Ranch Horse Competition - NRG Arena

8 a.m.

Cowboy Church NRG Center – Café on the Park

Open Goat Show: Dairy - NRG Center, East Arena (South Side)

Open Goat Show: Boer - NRG Center, East Arena (North Side)

Youth Rabbit Show: Breeding - NRG Arena, Hall B

Contest: Intercollegiate Meat Judging Awards - NRG Arena, Rooms 2-3

Contest: 4-H & FFA Meat Judging - Martin Preferred Foods

9 a.m.

Open Cattle Show: Limousin - NRG Center, Main Arena

Contest: Agriculture Science Fair - NRG Center, Rooms 600-602

10 a.m.

Cowboy Church NRG Center – Café on the Park

The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight) - The Junction

Carnival (closes at midnight) - NRG Park

Latin Brunch with Live Music: The Shekere Latin Band - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

10:30 a.m.

Weigh & Grade Junior Commercial Steers - NRG Arena, Sales Pavilion

11 a.m.

Go Tejano Entertainment (all day) - Stars Over Texas Stage

Open Cattle Show: Miniature Hereford Pre-Junior/Junior Steers & Heifers - NRG Center, Main Arena

Music: Go Tejano Day DJ - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

Music: Go Tejano Day DJ - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

Noon

Mariachi Invitational Semifinals - The Hideout

2 p.m.

Contest: 4-H & FFA Meat Judging Awards - Martin Preferred Foods

3:45 p.m.

Super Series II Championship Round, followed by Ramon Ayala in concert - NRG Stadium

6 p.m.

Youth Horticulture Awards Presentation NRG Center – Café on the Park

Live Music: Martin Griffin - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

Live Music: TJ Funk - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

7 p.m.

Fiesta Charra - NRG Center, Main Arena

8:30 p.m.

Grupo Zenzio - The Hideout

March 9

8 a.m.

Open Cattle Show: Miniature Hereford - NRG Center, Main Arena (East Side)

Youth Cattle Show: Texas Longhorn - NRG Center, Main Arena (West Side)

Youth Goat Show: Boer - NRG Center, East Arena (North Side)

Youth Goat Show: Dairy - NRG Center, East Arena (South Side)

Youth Rabbit Show: Breeding - NRG Arena, Hall B

Horse Show: AQHA & All Breed Breakaway & Tie-Down Roping - NRG Arena

9:30 a.m.

Contest: 4-H & FFA Horse Judging - Great Southwest Equestrian Center

11 a.m.

Family Entertainment (hourly, ends at 6 p.m.) - Stars Over Texas Stage

The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight) - The Junction

11:30 a.m.

Youth Rabbit & Cavy Show: Costume Contest - NRG Arena, Hall B

Noon

Carnival (closes at midnight) - NRG Park

1 p.m.

Open Cattle Show: Miniature Zebu NRG Center – Main Arena (West Side)

Contest: 4-H & FFA Horse Judging Awards - Great Southwest Equestrian Center

2 p.m.

Auction: Junior Commercial Steer - NRG Arena, Sales Pavilion

Youth Rabbit Show: Breeding Results & Awards - NRG Arena, Hall B

3 p.m.

Open Cattle Show: Braunvieh - NRG Center, Main Arena (East Side)

Horse Show: Calf Roping Challenge - NRG Arena

3:30 p.m.

Youth Cattle Show: Dexter - NRG Center, Main Arena (West Side)

Open Cattle Show: Dexter - NRG Center, Main Arena (West Side)

4 p.m. Live Music: Megan McCallon - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

5 p.m. First Responders Honors and Awards Ceremony - NRG Center, 600 Series Rooms

6:30 p.m.

Live Music: Aaron McDonnell - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

Hard Dog, Fast Dog Competition - NRG Center, Main Cattle Arena

6:45 p.m.

Super Series III Round 1, followed by Chris Young in concert - NRG Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Live Music: Madison Paige - Stars over Texas Stage

10:15 p.m.

Live Music: Mason Lively - The Hideout

March 10

8 a.m.

Open Cattle Show: Texas Longhorn - NRG Center, Main Arena (East Side)

Open Cattle Show: Shorthorn - NRG Center, Main Arena (West Side)

Horse Show: AQHA & All Breed Team Roping - NRG Arena

11 a.m.

Family Entertainment (hourly, ends at 2 p.m.) - The Junction

11:30 a.m.

Open Cattle Show: Maine-Anjou - NRG Center, Main Arena (West Side)

Open Cattle Show: MainTainer - NRG Center, Main Arena (West Side)

Noon

Junior Commercial Steer Show: Awards - NRG Arena, Sales Pavilion

3 p.m.

Horse Show: Team Roping Challenge - NRG Arena

4 p.m.

Live Music: Mandi Powell - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

5 p.m.

Lil' Rustlers Rodeo NRG Center – Main Arena

Rodeo Rockstar Semifinal Round - Stars Over Texas Stage

6:30 p.m.

Live Music: Dallas Remington - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

6:45 p.m.

Super Series III Round 2, followed by NCT 127 in concert - NRG Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Live Music: London Lawhon - Stars Over Texas Stage

10:15 p.m.

Live Music: Max Flinn - The Hideout

March 11

8 a.m.

Contest: 4-H & FFA Poultry Judging - NRG Center, Sales Pavilion

AQHA, APHA & All Breed Horse Show: Barrel Racing - NRG Arena

8:30 a.m.

Junior Lamb Show: Market - NRG Center, East Arena (East Side)

Junior Goat Show: Market - NRG Center, East Arena (West Side)

11 a.m.

Family Entertainment (hourly, ends 6 p.m.) - The Junction

1 p.m.

Contest: 4-H & FFA Poultry Judging Results & Awards - NRG Arena, Sales Pavilion

4 p.m.

Live Music: Mandi Powell - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage 6:30 p.m.

Live Music: Brandon Smith & The Goodfellas - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

5 p.m.

Lil’ Rustlers Rodeo - NRG Center, Main Arena

6:30 p.m.

Live Music: Brandon Smith & The Goodfellas - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

6:45 p.m.

Super Series III Championship Round, followed by Kane Brown in concert - NRG Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Live Music: Miss Leslie and her Juke Jointers - Stars Over Texas Stage

10:15 p.m.

Live Music: Big Joe Walker - The Hideout

March 12

6 a.m.

Junior Poultry Show: Market Broiler Sift - NRG Arena – Hall A & B

8 a.m.

Junior Heifer Show: Calf Scramble - NRG Center, Main Arena

Junior Lamb Show: Market - NRG Center, East Arena (East Side)

Junior Goat Show: Market - NRG Center, East Arena (West Side)

AQHA, APHA & All Breed Horse Show: Pole Bending - NRG Arena

10:15 a.m.

Junior Poultry Show: Market Broiler - NRG Arena, Hall A & B

11 a.m.

Family Entertainment (hourly, ends 6 p.m.) - The Junction

The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight) - The Junction

Noon

Carnival (closes at midnight) - NRG Park

1 p.m.

Junior Breeding Beef Heifer Show: East Side – Angus & Charolais; West Side – Grey Brahman & Red Brahman - NRG Center, Main Arena

4 p.m.

Live Music: Wes Nickson - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

6:30 p.m.

Live Music: Jesse Raub Jr. - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

6:45 p.m.

Super Series IV Round 1, followed by Cody Johnson in concert - NRG Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Junior Market Lamb & Goat Show: Champion Selection - NRG Center, East Arena

Live Music: Will and the Wilderness - Stars Over Texas Stage

10:15 p.m.

Live Music: Jon Stork - The Hideout

March 13

6 a.m.

Junior Poultry Show: Market Turkey Sift NRG Arena – Hall A & B

8 a.m.

Junior Breeding Beef Heifer Show: East Side – Shorthorn, Maine-Anjou, Brangus & Limousin; West Side – Simbrah, Simmental, Santa Gertrudis & Hereford - NRG Center, Main Arena

9 a.m.

Black Heritage Day Exhibitors Open (closes at 1:30 p.m.) - NRG Center Lobby, Hall B

Calf Scramble: Heifer Awards - NRG Center, 600 Series

Talent Showcase (ends at 2 p.m.) - Stars Over Texas Stage

10:15 a.m.

Junior Poultry Show: Market Turkey - NRG Arena, Hall A & B

11 a.m.

Horse Show: Ranch Rodeo, Go Round 1 - NRG Arena

The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight) - The Junction

Noon

Carnival (closes at midnight) - NRG Park

Auction: Junior Market Lamb & Goat - NRG Arena – Sales Pavilion

3 p.m.

Live Entertainment - Stars over Texas Stage

4 p.m.

Junior Poultry Show: Market Broiler & Turkey Champion Selection - NRG Arena – Hall A & B

Live Music: Susan Hickman - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

Live Music: Reuben Moreno and the Zydeco Re-evolution - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

6:45 p.m.

Super Series IV Round 2, followed by Lizzo in concert - NRG Stadium

7 p.m.

Horse Show: Ranch Rodeo, Go Round 2 - NRG Arena

10:15 p.m.

Live Music: Leon Chavis & the Zydeco Flames - The Hideout

March 14

8 a.m.

Junior Breeding Beef Heifer Show: East Side – Chianina, Red Angus, Other Registered Breeds & Red Brangus; West Side – Beefmaster, American Registered Breeds & Polled Hereford - NRG Center, Main Arena

Junior Breeding Beef Heifer Show: Supreme Champion Drive - NRG Center, Main Arena

Competition: 4-H & FFA Archery, Preliminary Round - Billy Morgan Rodeo Arena

8:30 a.m.

Contest: Wildlife Habitat Judging - Long Acres Ranch

9 a.m.

Contest: Public Speaking, Preliminary Round - Michael E. Debakey High School

9:30 a.m.

Open Rabbit Show: Breeding - NRG Arena, Hall B

Open Rabbit Show: Results & Awards NRG Arena, Hall B

10 a.m.

The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight) - The Junction

Carnival (closes at midnight) - NRG Park

11 a.m.

Family Entertainment (hourly, ends 6 p.m.) - The Junction

Horse Show: Ranch Rodeo, Go Round 3 - NRG Arena

Noon

Auction: Junior Market Poultry - NRG Arena, Sales Pavilion

Live Music: Wes Nickson - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

1 p.m.

Live Music: Danny Dillon Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage.

3:45 p.m.

Super Series IV Championship Round, followed by Jon Pardi in concert - NRG Stadium

4:30 p.m.

Contest: 4-H & FFA Wildlife Habitat Results & Awards - Long Acres Ranch

6 p.m.

Live Music: Susan Hickman - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza: Acoustic Stage

7 p.m.

Live Music: Jason Allen - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

7:30 p.m.

Live Music: Will and the Wilderness - The Junction

Live Music: Artie V. and Texxas Heat - The Junction

8 p.m.

Horse Show: Ranch Rodeo Finals - NRG Arena

8:30 p.m.

Live Music: Chad Cooke Band - NRG Park

March 15

7 a.m.

Horse Show: Ranch Sorting - NRG Arena

8 a.m.

Cowboy Church - NRG Center, Café on the Park

Junior Market Barrow Show: Duroc, Hampshire & Poland China - NRG Center, East Arena

10 a.m.

Live Music & Brunch Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

Contest: Public Speaking Finals - NRG Center, 200 Series

Cowboy Church - NRG Center, Café on the Park

Contest: State FFA Tractor Technician - Bayou City Event Center

Competition: 4-H & FFA Archery Finals - NRG Center, Main Arena

Noon

Auction: School Art - NRG Arena, Sales Pavilion

Live Music: Mason Creager - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

1 p.m.

Live Music: Joel’s Garage Band - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza: Main Stage

3:45 p.m.

Super Shootout, presented by Crown Royal, followed by Dierks Bentley in concert - NRG Stadium

4 p.m.

Dining Duets Awards - NRG Center, 300 Series Rooms

6 p.m.

Live Music: Hayden Baker - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

Live Music: Yelba - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

7:30 p.m.

Live Music: Artie V. and Texxas Heat - Stars Over Texas Stage

8:30 p.m.

Live Music: Braydon Zink - The Hideout

March 16

7 a.m.

Horse Show: Ranch Sorting - NRG Arena

7:30 a.m.

Contest: Intercollegiate Livestock Judging - NRG Arena, Halls A & B

8 a.m.

Junior Market Barrow Show: Berkshire, Spotted & Dark Crossbred - NRG Center, East Arena

10 a.m.

Contest: Intercollegiate Wool Judging - NRG Center, Rooms 201-206

11 a.m.

Family Entertainment (hourly ends 6 p.m.) - The Junction

The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight) - The Junction

Noon

Carnival (closes at midnight) - NRG Park

12:30 p.m.

Contest: 4-H & FFA Livestock Judging - NRG Arena, Hall A & B

1 p.m.

Contest: 4-H & FFA Wool Judging - NRG Center, Rooms 201-206

Contest: Intercollegiate Livestock Judging Reasons - Crowne Plaza, River Oaks

Contest: State FFA Tractor Technician - NRG Center, Main Arena

3:15 p.m.

Contest: State FFA Tractor Technician Awards - NRG Center, Main Arena

4 p.m.

Live Music: Mason Creager - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

4:30 p.m.

Contest: 4-H & FFA Livestock Judging Results & Awards - NRG Arena, Sales Pavilion

Contest: 4-H & FFA Wool Judging Results & Awards - NRG Center, Room 207

5 p.m.

Lil’ Rustlers Rodeo - NRG Center, Main Arena

6:30 p.m.

Live Music: Gary Kyle - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

6:45 p.m.

Super Series V Round 1, followed by Keith Urban in concert - NRG Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Live Music: Artie V. and Texxas Heat - Stars Over Texas Stage

10:15 p.m.

Live Music: Sun Valley Station - The Hideout

March 17

8 a.m.

Contest: Intercollegiate Livestock & Wool Judging Awards - NRG Center, 600 Series

Paint Horse Show: English Performance, Trail & Ranch - NRG Arena

9 a.m.

Contest: 4-H & FFA Food Challenge, Heat 1 - NRG Arena, Sales Pavilion

10 a.m.

Contest: 4-H & FFA Food Challenge, Heat 2 - NRG Arena, Sales Pavilion

11 a.m.

Family Entertainment (hourly, ends 6 p.m.) - The Junction

The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight) - The Junction

Noon

Carnival (closes at midnight) - NRG Park

2 p.m.

Contest: 4-H & FFA Food Challenge, Finals - NRG Arena, Sales Pavilion

4 p.m.

Live Music: Justin Thompson Trio Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

5 p.m.

Calf Scramble: Steer Show - NRG Center, Main Arena

Rodeo Rockstar Final Round - Stars Over Texas Stage

5:30 p.m.

Contest: 4-H & FFA Food Challenge Awards - NRG Arena, Sales Pavilion

6:30 p.m.

Live Music: Issac Jacob - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

6:45 p.m.

Super Series V Round 2, followed by Gwen Stefani in concert - NRG Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Live Music: Wildfire - Stars Over Texas Stage

10:15 p.m.

Live Music: Market Junction - The Hideout

March 18

8 a.m.

Junior Market Steer Show: Charolais, Black Cross, Angus, Red Angus, Hereford, Polled Hereford & Shorthorn - NRG Center, Main Arena

Junior Market Barrow Show: Yorkshire, Chester White/Landrace & Light Weight Other Crossbred - NRG Center, East Arena

Paint Horse Show: Halter/Showmanship & Western Performance - NRG Arena

8:30 a.m.

Veterinary Science Contest - NRG Center, Rooms TBD

9 a.m.

Scramble Steer Awards & Donor Brunch - NRG Center, 600 Series

11 a.m.

Family Entertainment (hourly, ends 6 p.m.) - The Junction

Ag Robotics Contest - NRG Arena, Sales Pavilion

The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight) - The Junction

Noon

Carnival (closes at midnight) - NRG Park

1 p.m.

Veterinary Science Contest Finals - NRG Center, Rooms TBD

2:30 p.m.

Ag Robotics Contest Awards - NRG Arena, Sales Pavilion

4 p.m.

Contest: Veterinary Science Awards - NRG Center, Rooms TBD

Live Music: Justin Thompson Trio - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

6:30 p.m.

Live Music: Shaun Michael Champion Wine Garden Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

6:45 p.m.

Super Series V Championship Round, followed by Khalid in concert - NRG Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Live Music: The C.I.T.Y. - Stars Over Texas Stage

8:30 p.m. Live Music: Grady Spencer & the Work - NRG Park

March 19

8 a.m.

Junior Market Steer Show: ABC, Santa Gertrudis, Brangus, Brahman, Simbrah, Simmental & Limousin - NRG Center Main Arena

Junior Market Barrow Show: Other Crossbred - NRG Center, East Arena

Horse Show: Youth Western Performance - NRG Arena

9 a.m.

Contest: Agriculture Product Identification - NRG Center Rooms 201-203, 2nd Floor

11 a.m.

Family Entertainment (hourly, ends 6 p.m.) - The Junction

The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight) - The Junction

Noon

Carnival (closes at midnight) - NRG Park

2 p.m.

Llama Show: Walking Fleece - NRG Arena, Hall B

4 p.m.

Llama & Alpaca Parade - NRG Park

Live Music: Jody Booth & Steve Helms - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

6:30 p.m.

Live Music: Cooper Wade Band Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

6:45 p.m.

Super Series Semifinal 1, followed by Chris Stapleton in concert - NRG Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Junior Market Barrow Show: Grand Champion Selection - NRG Center, East Arena

10:15 p.m.

Live Music: Small Town Habit The Hideout

March 20

8 a.m.

Junior Market Steer Show: Other Cross, Red Cross & Maine-Anjou - NRG Center, Main Arena

Open & Youth Llama Show: Shorn Fleece - NRG Arena, Hall B

Open & Youth Alpaca Show: Shorn Fleece - NRG Arena, Hall B

Open Llama Show: Open Pack - NRG Arena Hall B

Open Llama & Alpaca Show – Obstacles & PR - NRG Arena, Hall A

Alpaca Show: Walking Fleece - NRG Arena Hall B

Contest: Tractor Restoration Judging - NRG Center

Horse Show: Youth Halter/Showmanship & English Performance - NRG Arena

11 a.m.

Family Entertainment (hourly, ends 2 p.m.) - The Junction

The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight) The Junction

Noon

Auction: Junior Market Barrow - NRG Arena, Sales Pavilion

Carnival (closes at midnight) NRG Park

12:30 p.m.

Youth Llama Show: Costume - NRG Arena, Hall A

Youth Alpaca Show: Costume - NRG Arena, Hall A

1:30 p.m.

Open Llama & Alpaca Show: Obstacles & PR NRG Arena – Hall A

4 p.m.

Live Music: Jody Booth & Steve Helms Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

6:45 p.m.

Super Series Semifinal 2, followed by Marshmello in concert NRG Stadium

7 p.m.

Live Music: Wynn Williams Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

7:30 p.m.

Mentalist: Joshua Seth - Stars Over Texas Stage

8:30 p.m.

Junior Market Steer Show: Champion Selection - NRG Stadium

10:15 p.m.

Live Music: Texas Renegade - The Hideout

March 21

8 a.m.

Agricultural Mechanics: Career Fair - NRG Center, Rooms 201-203

Agricultural Mechanics: Judging - NRG Center, East Arena

Open Llama & Alpaca Show: Showmanship - NRG Arena, Hall A

Llama & Alpaca Show: Halter - NRG Arena, Hall A

Donkey & Mule Show: Trail, Ranch Riding & Western Performance - NRG Arena

9 a.m.

Contest: 4-H & FFA Dairy Judging - NRG Center, Main Arena

10 a.m.

The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight) - The Junction

Carnival (closes at midnight) - NRG Park

10:30 a.m.

Contest: 4-H & FFA Dairy Judging Awards - NRG Center, Rooms 600-603

11 a.m.

Sheep Dog Trials - NRG Center, Main Arena

Llama Show: Lloan-A-Llama - NRG Arena, Hall A

Auction: Junior Market Steer - NRG Arena, Sales Pavilion

Contest: 4-H & FFA Dairy Judging Awards - NRG Center Rooms 600-603

Family Entertainment (hourly, ends 6 p.m.) - The Junction

Noon

Live Music: Shay Domann Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

1 p.m.

Live Music: Big Jordan Band Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

Open Llama Show: Costume - NRG Arena Hall A

Open Alpaca Show: Costume - NRG Arena Hall A

1:30 p.m.

Llama & Alpaca Show: Halter - NRG Arena Hall A

2 p.m.

Donkey & Mule Show: Coon Mule Jump - NRG Arena

3 p.m.

Donkey & Mule Show: Mule Pull - NRG Arena

3:45 p.m.

Super Series Wild Card Round, followed by Brad Paisley in concert - NRG Stadium

4 p.m.

Llama & Alpaca Show: Group Classes - NRG Arena – Hall A

6 p.m.

Llama & Alpaca Show: Lympics Exhibition - NRG Arena – Hall A

Live Music: Jake Bush - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza: Acoustic Stage

7 p.m.

Live Music: Broken Alibi Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza: Main Stage

7:30 p.m.

Mentalist: Joshua Seth - The Junction

8:30 p.m.

Live Music: Bubba Westly - The Hideout

March 22

8 a.m.

Youth Llama & Alpaca Show: Showmanship & Performance - NRG Arena, Hall B

Open & Junior Dairy Cattle Show - NRG Arena, Main Arena

Contest: Agriculture Mechanics Awards - NRG Center, East Arena

Donkey & Mule Show: Halter/Showmanship, English Performance, Driving & Speed Events - NRG Arena

Cowboy Church NRG Center – Café on the Park

10 a.m.

Cowboy Church NRG Center – Café on the Park

Live Music & Brunch - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight) - The Junction

Carnival (closes at midnight) - NRG Park

Noon

Live Music: Shay Domann Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

11 a.m.

Family Entertainment (hourly, ends 6 p.m.) The Junction

1 p.m.

Live Music: Mandi Powell Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

3:45 p.m.

Super Series Championship Round, followed by Luke Bryan in concert - NRG Stadium

6 p.m.

Live Music: Jake Bush Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

Live Music: The Emotions Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza: Main Stage

7:30 p.m.

Live Music: Coffey Anderson - Stars Over Texas Stage

8:30 p.m.

Live Music: Junior Gordon - The Hideout