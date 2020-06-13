The most affordable apartments for rent in Midtown, Houston

Midtown is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Midtown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Midtown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

510 Gray St.

Photo: Zumper

This short-stay studio apartment, situated at 510 Gray St., is listed for $920/month for its 490 square feet.

The residence features a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

2403 Bagby St.

Photo: Zumper

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom short-stay dwelling at 2403 Bagby St., which, at 692 square feet, is going for $1,055/month.

The building features garage parking. The residence also has a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

3603 Chenevert St.

Photo: Zumper

Then there's this 672-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 3603 Chenevert St., listed at $1,105/month.

In the unit, expect to find a balcony and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Building amenities include garage parking and a swimming pool. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

3550 Main St.

Photo: Zumper

Check out this studio loft at 3550 Main St., listed at $1,148/month.

Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect to find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

12 Oak Place

Photo: Zumper

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 12 Oak Place, is listed for $1,150/month for its 631 square feet.

In the unit, expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The building features garage parking. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

