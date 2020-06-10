The most affordable apartments for rent in Mid West, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Mid West are hovering around $841, compared to a $1,200 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Mid West rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

8162 Richmond Ave.

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $610/month, this 576-square-foot studio apartment, located at 8162 Richmond Ave., is 36.1% less than the $955/month median rent for a studio in Mid West.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, secured entry and assigned parking. You'll also find a balcony, a dishwasher and carpeted floors in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

Westheimer and Fondren Roads

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Westheimer and Fondren roads, is listed for $700/month.

In the unit, anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

8990 Richmond Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 8990 Richmond Ave., which is going for $735/month.

In the unit, expect a fireplace and a ceiling fan. The listing is dog-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

3001 Greenridge Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, here's a 656-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 3001 Greenridge Drive, listed at $757/month.

Pets are not welcome. The building offers secured entry, on-site laundry, outdoor space, assigned parking and a swimming pool. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.